Nurses plan rally at B.C. legislature to demand health-care crisis action

Nurses from across B.C. attend a vigil at the B.C. legislature Monday night and say they’ll return Tuesday, May 10 for a rally to demand the government address the health-care crisis. (Courtesy BCNU)Nurses from across B.C. attend a vigil at the B.C. legislature Monday night and say they’ll return Tuesday, May 10 for a rally to demand the government address the health-care crisis. (Courtesy BCNU)
Nurses don’t feel like celebrating National Nursing Week, says union president Aman Grewal. Nurses expect to rally Tuesday, May 10 on the steps of the B.C. legislature. (Courtesy BCNU)Nurses don’t feel like celebrating National Nursing Week, says union president Aman Grewal. Nurses expect to rally Tuesday, May 10 on the steps of the B.C. legislature. (Courtesy BCNU)
Nurses from across B.C. attend a vigil at the B.C. legislature Monday night and say they’ll return Tuesday, May 10 for a rally to demand the government address the health-care crisis. (Courtesy BCNU)Nurses from across B.C. attend a vigil at the B.C. legislature Monday night and say they’ll return Tuesday, May 10 for a rally to demand the government address the health-care crisis. (Courtesy BCNU)

B.C. nurses gathered for a vigil Monday evening in Victoria and plan to return Tuesday for a rally to demand the province address the health-care crisis.

The BC Nurses Union (BCNU) hosted the Vigil to Heal Health Care May 9 as an opportunity for nurses, first responders and family members to share in their grief and reflect on the impact of the last few years on communities and the health-care system.

Nurses are using their voices on National Nursing Week to highlight problems impacting their mental health and patient care, the union said in a news release.

READS ALSO: Greater Victoria street nurses ask government to help the homeless in COVID-19 crisis

Nurses don’t feel like celebrating National Nursing Week, according to union president Aman Grewal.

“Instead, hundreds have travelled to Victoria from communities across the province with a sombre message that the health-care system is buckling under the pressure. Enough is enough. We need action now,” Grewal said.

BCNU numbers show 82 per cent of members surveyed last year said their mental health has worsened over the pandemic.

“The act of holding a dying patient’s hand while they lay intubated and alone or balancing an iPad so family members can say their final goodbyes is something that stays with you,” said Grewal. “It’s had a profound impact on our members, and they are not allowed to share this reality openly.”

READ ALSO: B.C. Nurses Union president talks about violence, burnout

Staffing concerns, working conditions and patient care will be top of mind on Tuesday afternoon as nurses take their message to the provincial government with a rally on the steps of the B.C. legislature.

The rally starts at noon at the Empress Hotel with nurses expected to arrive at the legislature around 12:15 p.m.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC legislaturenurseVictoria

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.

Previous story
B.C. researchers develop game to address vaccine concerns among young adults
Next story
Vehicle of high risk missing person last seen in West Vancouver found near Golden

Just Posted

The Times contacted Coun. Paul Butler for a timely comment after the last council meeting fiasco was widely reported in local and provincial media. Until now, Butler has been reluctant to comment on the ongoing drama between four Trail councillors against the Trail mayor. Photo: Trail Times
Meeting fallout prompts response from Trail councillor

There are signs up at the Christina Lake Day use park at the south end of the lake, outlining development plans for campsites in this location. “This will impact people in the local area for park usage, and does not benefit local day use picnickers to the lake.” Photo: Submitted
Red flags raised over changes at Christina Lake public beach

Trail U18 Orioles pitcher Logan Bradford came on in relief and earned the win in a walk-off win over the Tri City Thunder on Sunday at Butler Park. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail U18 Orioles take two from Tri City Thunder

The City of Trail plan will address energy transition to renewable sources of energy use in all community sectors including heating and cooling, transportation, electricity and waste management. Photo: Micah Hallahan/Unsplash
Trail council green-lights 100 per cent renewable energy transition