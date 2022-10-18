October turning out to be busy for Trail RCMP

From fraud to fire to a mental health call and pulling impaired drivers off the road and more, calls to the local detachment kept RCMP officers occupied with incidents spanning from Rossland to Trail and the Beaver Valley the second weekend of October.

Fraud alert

On Friday, Oct. 7, at 5:20 p.m. a frontline Trail and Greater District RCMP officer received a report that an unknown suspect defrauded a Rossland woman of $300 after she fell victim to an online swindle, in Rossland.

The woman attempted to purchase a used kayak through a popular website. She transferred $300 electronically to the seller after the seller informed the woman that the kayak would be delivered to her residence post-payment. The kayak never arrived and the woman realized that she was the victim of an online fraud. Trail RCMP recommended that the woman report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre as well as contacting the website.

Trail RCMP remind the public that recovering funds sent electronically is rare. Trail RCMP ask the public to verify as much information before deciding to make a purchase online. Fraudsters often have out-of-area phone numbers that do not match up with their place of residency.

Fraudsters typically communicate only electronically through text and email.

Meeting with the seller in a safe location to view the product that they are selling is often the best way to prevent being scammed.

“A buyer can use the front parking lot of the Trail detachment as a safe meeting spot,” advises Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich”This will likely eliminate most fraud, as fraudsters will likely not attend a physical meeting at a police station.”

Intoxicated youth

On Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8:33 p.m. frontline Trail and Greater District RCMP officers responded to a report of a highly intoxicated teenager in the 800 block of Victoria Street, in Trail. The teen had snuck out for the evening to consume alcohol, and subsequently overindulged. The teen attempted to run away from officers; however, was stopped before making her relatively slow, uncoordinated escape from the scene. After a brief assessment, the RCMP officers returned her home to a very upset parent.

Around the same time, RCMP officers also responded to a second youth who had become ill after reportedly consumed an edible cannabis product in the 1000 block of Victoria Street, in Trail. EHS (ambulance) transported the youth to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for a medical assessment. Officers notified the parents about the incident who then took over responsibility for their teenager.

“Trail RCMP will be monitoring the Trail downtown core and conducting foot patrols at public events when operationally feasible,” Wicentowich said. “These two incidents this weekend were a concern for the community at large and subsequently raised to the attention of the RCMP.”

Suspected arson

On Saturday, Oct. 8, at 11:43 p.m. a frontline Trail and Greater District RCMP officer and Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to a suspicious fire in a community shed at the Centennial Field, in Rossland. The officer observed that flames, upon the arrival of first responders, had engulfed a community shed that housed soccer equipment. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Trail RCMP is asking for anyone with any information about how the fire started, or who is responsible, to contact the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to the investigator.

Bear break-ins

On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. a frontline Trail and Greater District officer responded to report about a black bear that entered a residence through an open window in the 700 block of Buckna Street, in Trail.

The RCMP officer attended the residence and spoke to the occupant. The bear had left the residence after ripping open some boxes inside the residence. The occupant admitted to leaving out a small amount of household garbage that was believed to have attracted the bear to the outside of the property.

The RCMP officer advised the occupant to remove all potential sources of food from his yard.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at 4:47 a.m. a frontline Trail and Greater District officer responded to a report of a black bear that had entered a residence through an open window in the 200 block of Currie Street, in Trail.

The officer attended the residence and observed that the bear had gotten into the garbage and left behind a special package in the kitchen. The occupant had taken precautions to remove all sources of food from her yard; however, did not anticipate that an open window would lead to this type of incident.

Trail RCMP made recommendations about securing the residence until the bear enters into winter hibernation. Trail RCMP notified the BC Conservation Service about both incidents.

“Trail RCMP responded to a number of human-wildlife conflict calls this weekend,” Wicentowich adds. “Please be alert as wildlife is very active in our area, and take precautions to prevent future conflicts with prevention.”

For information about preventing human-wildlife conflict, visit: www2.gov.bc.ca.

Mental health apprehension

On Sunday, Oct. 9, at 2:52 p.m. a frontline Trail and Greater District officer responded to a report of a 28-year-old Richmond woman refusing to leave a business in the 1300 block of Bay Avenue, in Trail.

The RCMP officer located and attempted to communicate with the woman. The woman responded by making dolphin-like sounds at the officer. The officer apprehended her under the BC Mental Health Act and transported to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for a medical assessment.

Trail RCMP continues to respond to numerous mental health and addiction related incidents in the downtown Trail. Trail RCMP is working with the current City of Trail mayor and council, Trail city staff, and other responsible agencies, on developing better solutions and tools to manage this situation.

“We cannot arrest and jail our way out of mental health and addiction issues,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “There is a medical component for those afflicted with these two serious conditions, and the RCMP takes in role in this issue seriously.”

Impaired driving

On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 11:38 p.m. a frontline Trail and Greater District RCMP officer responded to a 31-year-old Ross Spur man who had rolled his vehicle over near the intersection of Aldridge Avenue on Highway 3B, in Trail.

The officer observed that the man’s ability to drive was likely impaired by alcohol. The officer entered into an impaired driving investigation.

A demand was read to the man, who provided a sample of breath roadside that resulted in a fail.

The 31-year-old Ross Spur man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and his vehicle is impounded for up to 30 days.

On Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. a frontline Trail and Greater District RCMP officer observed a 31-year-old Trail woman driving a grey Honda Civic the wrong way down an oncoming lane near the intersection of Wellington Avenue on Highway 3B, in Trail. The officer detained the woman and her vehicle roadside. The officer observed that the woman’s ability to drive was likely impaired by alcohol. The officer entered into an impaired driving investigation.

A demand was read to the woman, who provided a sample of breath roadside that resulted in a fail.

The 31-year-old Trail woman was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and her vehicle is impounded for up to 30 days.

“The woman involved in this incident contacted the Trail RCMP and expressed her sincere regret in her actions, and acknowledged that she made a huge mistake that could have had tragic consequences,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said. “Trail RCMP acknowledges this apology to the community as these are rare in occurrence. Trail RCMP hopes this can be a learning tool for her, and others, as we all have an interest in maintaining road and public safety.”

assaultCity of TrailCrimeimpaired drivingKootenaysRCMP BriefsRossland