Old-growth logging protest attracts crowd at B.C. Forest Minister’s Castlegar office

A group of more than 70 people showed up at B.C. Minister of Forests and Lands Katrine Conroy’s office in Castlegar Tuesday afternoon.
March participant Paul Grace-Campbell says they were there to show solidarity with the blockade at Fairy Creek on southern Vancouver Island.
“Premiere John Horgan along with Minster Conroy have broken campaign promises regarding old growth preservation – with nearly half the area they said would be protected remaining open to logging,” said Grace-Campbell.
“Minister Conroy’s constituents are not going to stand by and let her office and the NDP government put this majestic stand of old-growth forest on the chopping block.”
The protest was organized by Fridays For Future youth, Extinction Rebellion and Stop Ecocide Canada.
According to Grace-Campbell the crowd included grandparents, moms and babies, youth, health care workers, forestry workers and many other concerned citizens.
