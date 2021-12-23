The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on April 23, 2019. The president of the University of British Columbia says the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 means classes are going back online at both its Vancouver and Okanagan campuses.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on April 23, 2019. The president of the University of British Columbia says the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 means classes are going back online at both its Vancouver and Okanagan campuses.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Omicron prompts University of British Columbia courses to go temporarily online

Instruction after the holiday break will be provided online until at least Jan. 24

The University of British Columbia is moving its classes temporarily online at both its Vancouver and Okanagan campuses in the new year because of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

In a statement, university president Santa Ono says campuses will remain open but instruction after the holiday break will be provided online until at least Jan. 24.

Ono says the school intends to allow in-person learning after that date, but university officials will monitor the situation and provide an update in the first week of the new year.

He says the decision allows time for faculty and staff to prepare course materials and other services.

The statement says some courses, including those with clinical or performance and studio components, will continue in-person with appropriate safety protocols in place.

The fast-spreading Omicron variant led provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce new restrictions in B.C. on Tuesday, closing bars, gyms and dance studios.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C.’s largest universities move classes online amid coronavirus spread

CoronavirusUniversities and Colleges

Previous story
Squamish woman says she’s waited years for house from Vavenby tiny home seller
Next story
Trail RCMP respond to reports of theft and break and enters

Just Posted

Trail RCMP have been dealing with numerous reports of theft and break-and-enters this month. Photo: Justus Menke/Unsplash
Trail RCMP respond to reports of theft and break and enters

Zincton Mountain Resort would be built along the slopes of Whitewater Mountain near New Denver. The road shown south of the tenure is Highway 31A between New Denver and Kaslo. Photo: Brent Harley and Associates
RDCK wants concerns addressed before supporting Zincton

L-R: Aron Burke from KSCU, presents a $5,000 donation to JL Crowe teacher David Sterpin, JL Crowe student athletes; Emma Smith, Eamon Misurak, and Emma Degan, and JL Crowe teacher Stacy Ewankiw. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay Savings foundation helps grant holiday wishes

Photo: Submitted
Music therapy donation to Trail seniors home