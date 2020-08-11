One dead as fish boat sinks off southern Vancouver Island

Shawnigan Lake-registered Arctic Fox II went down off Cape Flattery, west of Victoria

(Inter-American Tropical Tuna Commission)

The BC Coroners Service is investigating after a fishing vessel sank off the coast of Victoria this morning.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed it has been notified of at least one death in this incident, but has no other details to release at this time.

The US Coast Guard received a distress call at 2 a.m on Tuesday Aug. 11 from someone aboard the commercial fishing vessel, the Arctic Fox II, a Canadian-registered boat.

RELATED: Four rescued after boating accident near Tofino

RELATED: Bamfield boat service demand increases following fatal bus accident

The boat was taking on water, and the three people aboard were suiting up in survival suits and preparing to abandon ship, reported U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Michael Clark.

One person was rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter. They were found in a life raft, with a survival suit, and in stable condition, and have been brought back to B.C.

The Canadian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria joined the search with two aircrews, but have not confirmed whether the whereabouts of the third fisherman.

Sea conditions that morning were “aggressive,” Clark said, with winds at 25-30 knots, 10-15 foot swells and 13.7 C water.

“I’m not a meteorologist, don’t know if there was a storm, but those are fairly aggressive weather conditions. It was a 66-ft boat, it should be more than able to hand those sea conditions, however they certainly have impacts for survivability,” he said.

The Arctic Fox II is a Scottish-built troller/seine net fishing vessel constructed in 1947, owned by Teague Fishing Corporation and registered in Shawnigan Lake. The boat was featured on the third Free Willy movie in 1997 as a whale hunting boat according to FishingNews UK.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor
Next story
Concerned citizens meet with Trail RCMP over criminal activity

Just Posted

Fruitvale tightens water restrictions

Fruivale mayor asks residents to conserve water

Concerned citizens meet with Trail RCMP over criminal activity

Concerned Trail Citizens group alarmed at excessive and violent crime in Silver City

World O’ Words: A little knowledge is a dangerous thing

Ultracrepidarianism: On offering one’s opinion ‘beyond the sole’

A Kootenay moment in time …

The Needles ferry celebrates 30 years of service this summer

Trail donates pandemic parking proceeds to food banks

For two months, city stopped charging for downtown Trail parking

Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

Canucks ride momentum into NHL playoff series against defending Stanley Cup champs

PREVIEW: Vancouver opens against St. Louis on Wednesday

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

One dead as fish boat sinks off southern Vancouver Island

Shawnigan Lake-registered Arctic Fox II went down off Cape Flattery, west of Victoria

Landlord takes front door, windows after single B.C. mom late with rent

Maple Ridge mom gets help from community generosity and government

42 more people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

The province has recorded no new deaths in recent days

Joe Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Harris and Biden plan to deliver remarks Wednesday in Wilmington

Lawsuit launched after Florida child handcuffed, booked and briefly jailed

Suit alleges “deliberate indifference” to what should have been handled as a behavioural issue

Russia approves vaccine, Putin hopes to begin mass production

Critic calls decision to proceed without thorough testing ‘dangerous and grossly immoral’

Most Read