One death in COVID-19 outbreak at Castlegar’s Talarico Place

There have been 34 resident cases at the long-term care home

One person has died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at Talarico Place in Castlegar.

The outbreak was declared at the long-term care facility on Aug. 1. Since that time there have been 34 resident cases, according to Interior Health.

Additional infection control measures have been implemented during the outbreak including pausing new admissions, pausing social visits and testing residents and staff. Essential visitors, palliative and end-of-life visits are still permitted.

Residents who have tested positive or have symptoms are receiving their meals in their rooms via tray service. The dining room is open for asymptomatic residents only.

One death in COVID-19 outbreak at Castlegar’s Talarico Place

