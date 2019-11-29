One killed in Nov. 10 crash on Highway 3 near Rock Creek

The victim of the two-vehicle crash was a West Boundary resident

A two-vehicle crash east of Rock Creek killed one driver on Sunday, Nov. 10, and sent another to hospital.

According to RCMP West Kootenay Traffic Services, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. just west of the Ingram Bridge, which spans the Kettle River between Rock Creek and Midway. The highway was then closed through the afternoon while investigations got underway.

Police said that slippery road conditions were likely a contributing factor in the crash. The RCMP is working with the BC Coroners’ Service to determine if other factors were involved.

The driver who died in the accident was West Boundary resident John Fair. The other driver, who was sent to hospital from the scene, has since been released, police said Nov. 14.

The fatal accident was the second collision to occur on the west Kettle Valley stretch of Highway 3 on Nov. 10. Police are reminding drivers to adjust their driving habits to accommodate winter conditions, such as frost and black ice, which may form on roads and linger in shady spots through the day.

