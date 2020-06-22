Tarrys Fire Department responded to the scene of a fatal collision in Thrums June 20. Photo: Tarrys Fire Department

One person killed in Thrums head-on collision

The incident happened on Highway 3A near Castlegar on Saturday, June 20

One person was killed in a two-vehicle head-on collision Saturday in Thrums.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. near the Brilliant Dam rest area when a Toyota Corolla crossed the center line and collided with a Mazda Protege.

The driver of the Toyota was found to be dead at the scene while the two occupants of the Mazda received injuries that were not life threatening. The gender, age, and hometown of the victim have not been released.

Tarrys Fire Department responded to the scene and extricated one person from their vehicle. They also assisted the BC Ambulance Service with patient care.

Highway 3A was closed for more than four hours.

Sgt. Chad Badry with the RCMP West Kootenay Traffic Service said the incident is still under investigation but that neither speed nor impairment appear to be contributing factors.

It has only been a little over a month since a woman died in a two-vehicle collision near the same location on May 14.


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
car accidentcastlegar

