Supplies are rationed to last each food bank patron one week.(Submitted photo)

Pandemic increases need at Trail volunteer-run food bank

COVID-19 transmission precautions enforced in Trail United Church food bank

The Trail United Church food bank volunteers have already seen a longer line up of people needing help from the pantry these past few weeks.

And with pandemic precautions forcing many businesses to, at best, curb operations and lay-off workers, these vital advocates for the vulnerable are expecting food bank resources to be stretched to the absolute limit in the coming months.

But these kind-hearted and dedicated community members are up for the challenge so everyone who needs help, feels welcome and no one goes hungry.

Read more: Trail United Church food bank

Read more: Latest news on COVID-19

For the past several weeks, patrons attending the downtown Trail food bank have numbered just shy of 100.

“People are coming and saying, ‘I’ve lost my job can I get some food,’” said organizer Marylynn Rakuson. “So we have definitely had an increase in need, and we envision that we will continue to have an increase in need because of a lot of the people that are getting laid-off like the store clerks and hair dressers, for example.”

First and foremost, however, the food bank put the needed safeguards in place to protect their volunteers and patrons from coronavirus transmission.

Because the food bank users generally arrive fairly early outside the Trail church three Tuesdays a month, volunteers started opening the doors at 9 a.m., therein preventing groups from gathering by implementing physical distancing precautions.

Patrons are guided in one at a time through an upstairs entrance, given a dollop of hand sanitizer, and led into a makeshift waiting room where chairs are set up and distanced apart.

They are then led downstairs with only two clients being served at a time and separated by at least six feet of physical distance.

“We have a really good system in place,” said Rakuson.

“We let one person in and give them food, vegetables, eggs and right now, we are cooking turkey so we give them gravy, cranberry sauce, buns and butter. If the person doesn’t have a stove they can take a turkey bun,” she shared.

“Our tables are spaced, and they go on through. We give them a coffee with cream and sugar to go, then a bag of sweets and out they go through the food bank door (not near the entrance door).”

As well, all touched surfaces are cleaned and promptly decontaminated.

The Trail United Church Food Bank is run by volunteers and solely on donations. (This community service does not quality for emergency funding or grants through Food Banks Canada)

“Our feeling is these are the vulnerable people in our communities and they also need help,” Rakuson said.

“So we are protecting our volunteers and we are protecting the people.”

The site operates the first, third and fourth Tuesday of each month.

To help the cause, call the church at 250.368.3225 Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or visit the church’s website, cifpc.ca, and click on “Donate Now.”

City of TrailCoronavirusFood Bank

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The food bank waiting room has chairs distanced at least six feet apart. (Submitted photo)

Physical distancing is strictly adhered to in the Trail United Church food bank. (Submitted photo)

An automatic hand sanitizer dispenser delivers a dollop to each food bank patron as they enter the waiting area. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Schools re-open in Nelson and Creston, but only for children of front-line workers

Just Posted

Pandemic increases need at Trail volunteer-run food bank

COVID-19 transmission precautions enforced in Trail United Church food bank

Trail RV Park, Gyro Park closed until May 31

Shutdowns align with province closing all BC Parks for another two months

Easter spirit shines from afar

Hope and TC are dressing up for Easter, but they’ll wait until next year to parade through town

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share, email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

What you saw …

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-sized to editor@trailtimes.ca

Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says

Physical distancing could continue for months

Schools re-open in Nelson and Creston, but only for children of front-line workers

School District 8 is providing on-site education for certain families during the pandemic

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C. First Nations Health Authority launches virtual doctor program

Program to provide primary health care through COVID-19 pandemic

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

Statistics Canada report looks at COVID-19’s impact on violence in the family

Police across Canada reported almost 100,000 cases of intimate partner violence in 2018

132,000 B.C. jobs lost just the start of COVID-19 impact, finance minister says

Finance Minister Carole James says ‘this isn’t the entire picture’

B.C. asking companies to contribute through online COVID-19 supply hub

New platform to co-ordinate, source, expedite supplies and equipment to support front-line workers

Most Read