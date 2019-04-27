FILE – Eleven RCMP divers and one instructor from across the province are in the Comox Valley to practice swift water rescue and recovery techniques. (Erin Haluschak/Black Press Media)

Hero’s quick action saves drowning kayaker in Peachland, B.C.

According to RCMP, the man’s kayak had overturned, and he was not wearing a life jacket

A kayaker was saved from drowning after the quick actions of a Peachland man Friday afternoon.

The hero helped a West Kelowna man in his fifties to shore after his kayak had overturned, and was not wearing a life jacket.

“A Peachland resident was in the area at the time, unaware of the incident on the water when he heard a faint call for help,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

”The man who is being considered a hero, spotted the kayaker struggling to stay above the water’s surface and plunged into the frigid waters of the lake to help.”

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Winds and clouds

READ MORE: Puppy fraud leads to West Kelowna RCMP warning

RCMP were called to Beach Avenue in Peachland to assist BC Emergency Health Services, and learned that the reports of a possible drowning victim had been saved and pulled out of the water.

The kayaker was taken to hospital for exposure to cold water.

