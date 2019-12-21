Person evacuated by helicopter from Whitewater Ski Resort

A person was evacuated by helicopter from Whitewater Ski Resort on Friday after falling and colliding with a rock.

The person, who has not been identified, was coming down a black diamond run on the Glory Ridge terrain just before 10 a.m. when the accident occurred, according to a Whitewater spokesperson.

The spokesperson said hazardous road conditions was a factor in the decision to call a helicopter.

There were no details provided on the person’s condition, except that they were stable at the time of evacuation.

The accident happened during Whitewater’s Community Day and temporarily closed the only road access in and out of the resort.

On Saturday, Whitewater announced it had closed the Glory Ridge terrain to guests because of “mild weather conditions and for the safety of our guests.”