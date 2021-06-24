Person trapped, air ambulance responding after semi slams into car on Highway 5

Emergency crews in the North Thompson are busy this afternoon (Thursday June 24) as they respond to reports of two motor vehicle collisions.

A Facebook user posted to the Hwy 5 Road Conditions Upper and Lower North Thompson of a collision between a semi-trailer and car on Highway 5 and Webb Road, just south of Little Fort, B.C. The incident involves four people, one of whom is allegedly trapped.

Traffic on Highway 5 is now stopped and backed up. Traffic heading south is now lined up past the gas station in Little Fort to the north, according to comments on the Facebook post.

DriveBC reported on Twitter that Highway 5 is closed and a detour is not available.

Barriere, Blackpool and Little Fort fire are responding to the scene, as well as RCMP and BC Ambulance. Two air ambulances have been dispatched from Kamloops, according to Kamscan on Twitter.

The Kamscan tweet also mentions a second collision Blue River, where an air ambulance had been dispatched, before the Little Fort incident.

More to come.


