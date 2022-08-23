Pickleball court in session at Beaver Valley Family Park

The public is invited to a grand opening ribbon cutting of the pickleball court on Sept. 7

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is celebrating its newest addition to the Beaver Valley Family Park.

Thanks to a $34,500 grant from the Columbia Basin Trust, a new pickleball court has replaced the aging basketball court at the Marsh Creek location just outside of Fruitvale.

“This project was driven by pickleball’s rising popularity as well as the low usage of the previous basketball court and may not have been possible without the help of the Columbia Basin Trust,” said Mark Daines, manager of facilities and recreation in a release. “We are truly grateful for their financial support, which will give local people of all ages, as well as visitors to the area, even more reason to have fun together, keep mentally fit and stay physically active in our outdoor spaces.”

The Beaver Valley Family Park also boasts an 18-hole disc golf course and a new children’s playground, offering something for the whole family.

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in North America, with several courts popping up and available for play around Greater Trail. However, there is an added bonus at the B.V. Family Park location.

“The great thing about pickleball is that virtually anyone can play and there will be no user fees to use the court,” adds Ali Grieve, Electoral Area A Director, and chair of Beaver Valley Recreation Committee.

So get ready to swing your paddles, discover the fun of pickleball, understand what you can do in the Kitchen and find out whether you’re a Banger or a Dinker.

The total cost of the project was projected to be about $70,000, and was partly funded by the Beaver Valley Regional Parks and Regional Trails’ budget.

There will also be an inaugural ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the court on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The public is invited to attend and try out the new court. If you are new to the sport, there will be experts on hand to help as well as fantastic door prizes too.

