Sheri Regnier photo

Plan for dust, noise, and old signs in downtown Trail

Union Hotel and Cedar Avenue demolitions are slated from June 19 to July 9

Keeping an eye on weather conditions and having hoses at the ready are ways that demolition dust from the Union Hotel teardown will be kept at bay over the next several weeks.

Previous: Green lining to Trail hotel demo

Contractor Dakota Reclamators Ltd. landed at the downtown Trail jobsite on Monday, fenced off the street around the old establishment, then issued a dust and noise control plan the following day.

“A combination of proactive measures and control techniques will be employed to mitigate interruption and impact on adjacent operations,” the company stated. “The overall intent will be to limit both the amount of dust generation by demolition operations, and prevent the migration of dust from the active demolition zone.

“Noise will be controlled as to not adversely impact adjacent facility operations and the neighboring general public.”

During the project timeframe, the city advises there may be temporary single-lane closures in addition to the pedestrian detours on Victoria Street as well as Cedar Avenue.

“The city asks that motorists and pedestrians take extra caution in these areas and obey all posted signage,” said city spokesperson Andrea Jolly.

“Dust and noise will be controlled to prevent the creation of a hazard or nuisance in the surrounding area. And a time-lapse camera will be set up to capture the demolition … in the coming days.”

If passersby are curious about the fate of the old signs, such as the weathered “Trail Travel” sign that hung outside 1144 Cedar Avenue for so many years, news is the city is interested in salvaging them.

A crew from Dakota Reclamators carefully removed the Trail Travel sign from the brick exterior of 1144 Cedar Avenue on Wednesday. Public Works loaded it up the following morning and placed the sign into storage for now.

Sarah Benson-Lord, manager of Trail Museum and Archives, has also asked workers to carefully remove the cursively-painted “Coffee Shop Dining Room” sign that’s been attached to the hotel exterior for likely decades.

Museum staff will be assessing the artifacts for contamination, such as lead paint, and evaluating appropriate conservation measures.

As far as contents in the old Union Hotel, everything of value was taken from the building before the city took possession.

“What’s left is going straight to metals recycling or the landfill,” confirmed Chris McIsaac, public works director.

Both buildings are expected to be completely torn down in the next two weeks. Construction crews, however, will be on the property backfilling and grading before final clean up and demobilization the last week of July.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Court allows Ontario township to keep road name of ‘Swastika Trail’
Next story
Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Just Posted

Tell the Times

Web Poll is based on a popular news story locally or beyond

Rossland Neighbourhoods, Part 2

Place Names: Misaligned streets frustrated city engineer

Plan for dust, noise, and old signs in downtown Trail

Union Hotel and Cedar Avenue demolitions are slated from June 19 to July 9

Heads up, softball tourney at Haley Park

Trail Girls Softball Association hosting the U12C Regionals for District 10

Renowned hoop dance artist performs in Trail park, Sunday

Indigenous Peoples Day welcomes James Jones to Trail; performance at 1 p.m.

VIDEO: Top NHL draft prospects Hughes and Kakko know they’ll always be linked

The two are on course to be selected No. 1 and No. 2 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Friday

Father and son unveil reconciliation pole in B.C. on Indigenous Peoples Day

MP Jody Wilson-Raybould, a member of the We Wai Kai Nation on Vancouver Island, was at the event

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

Inuit sue feds over experiments that included skin grafts

Plaintiffs allege they were also prodded with sharp instruments to assess their reaction to pain

Just over 50% of British Columbians agree with Trans Mountain project approval: poll

Twenty-two per cent of British Columbians said they aren’t sure if the pipeline will be built or not

B.C. university professor gets seven-year sentence in Slovakia

TRU instructor David Scheffel was found guilty of sexual abuse and illegal weapon possession

Most Read