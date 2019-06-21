Plan for dust, noise, and old signs in downtown Trail

Keeping an eye on weather conditions and having hoses at the ready are ways that demolition dust from the Union Hotel teardown will be kept at bay over the next several weeks.

Previous: Green lining to Trail hotel demo

Contractor Dakota Reclamators Ltd. landed at the downtown Trail jobsite on Monday, fenced off the street around the old establishment, then issued a dust and noise control plan the following day.

“A combination of proactive measures and control techniques will be employed to mitigate interruption and impact on adjacent operations,” the company stated. “The overall intent will be to limit both the amount of dust generation by demolition operations, and prevent the migration of dust from the active demolition zone.

“Noise will be controlled as to not adversely impact adjacent facility operations and the neighboring general public.”

During the project timeframe, the city advises there may be temporary single-lane closures in addition to the pedestrian detours on Victoria Street as well as Cedar Avenue.

“The city asks that motorists and pedestrians take extra caution in these areas and obey all posted signage,” said city spokesperson Andrea Jolly.

“Dust and noise will be controlled to prevent the creation of a hazard or nuisance in the surrounding area. And a time-lapse camera will be set up to capture the demolition … in the coming days.”

If passersby are curious about the fate of the old signs, such as the weathered “Trail Travel” sign that hung outside 1144 Cedar Avenue for so many years, news is the city is interested in salvaging them.

A crew from Dakota Reclamators carefully removed the Trail Travel sign from the brick exterior of 1144 Cedar Avenue on Wednesday. Public Works loaded it up the following morning and placed the sign into storage for now.

Sarah Benson-Lord, manager of Trail Museum and Archives, has also asked workers to carefully remove the cursively-painted “Coffee Shop Dining Room” sign that’s been attached to the hotel exterior for likely decades.

Museum staff will be assessing the artifacts for contamination, such as lead paint, and evaluating appropriate conservation measures.

As far as contents in the old Union Hotel, everything of value was taken from the building before the city took possession.

“What’s left is going straight to metals recycling or the landfill,” confirmed Chris McIsaac, public works director.

Both buildings are expected to be completely torn down in the next two weeks. Construction crews, however, will be on the property backfilling and grading before final clean up and demobilization the last week of July.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter