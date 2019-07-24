Please leave the drone alone, the City of Rossland is asking residents. File photo

Planning drone flying over Rossland

Residents asked not to interfere with the map-making flying cameras

The City of Rossland is asking residents to leave the drones flying overhead this week to do their business.

Trail-based surveying company Hinterland Surveying and Geomatics will be using drones to perform aerial surveys for the municipal government between now and Aug. 2.

The imagery is being collected in order to update the Ccity’s mapping systems.

“It’s used for everything,” says city planner Stacey Lightbourne. “From locating trees, to services and infrastructure, you name it, we use it, and so does the public. It’s so much better than Google Earth. It’s really high-resolution.”

The drones will be flying in pre-configured patterns at high altitudes, capturing thousands of individual photographs that are later stitched together into a seamless, high resolution image of the city.

It’s the first time the city’s refreshed its aerial maps of the city in about four years, says Lightbourne. Recent advances in drone technology have made them a cost-effective alternative for collecting aerial imagery, which has traditionally been captured via manned aircraft.

The city has to regularly update its aerial maps for planning purposes, she says.

“If you can imagine, looking at 2015 data, some of the houses in Redstone aren’t there, it’s quite different,” she says. “When we’re looking at a map and overlaying it with our infrastructure and property lines, it’s important that they are fairly accurate. That’s the challenge with it.”

The project will cost about $18,000, says Lightbourne. The new data should be available for the city’s and public’s use by the fall.

“City and Hinterland Surveying and Geomatics staff request that citizens refrain from interfering with the data collection process and appreciate your compliance,” says a city news release.

Lightbourne says so far there’ve been no reports of problems with people interacting with the drones.

Anyone with questions can get more information on the project by contacting city hall.

Previous story
Northern Manitoba towns, First Nations, on high alert for teen suspects in B.C. deaths

Just Posted

Planning drone flying over Rossland

Residents asked not to interfere with the map-making flying cameras

Bloom judges impressed by Trail’s natural setting

Awards ceremony slated for September in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia

Lightning sparks wildfire near Trail water tower

82 wildfires reported in the Southeast Fire Centre this season; 114 hectares burned

Cold front moves through West Kootenay, bringing wind, rain, and lightning

But this is actually more normal summer weather, says forecaster

Kootenay region of CIMS LP supports hospital campaign

Major renovations are underway at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Northern Manitoba towns, First Nations, on high alert for teen suspects in B.C. deaths

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Defence won’t call evidence on behalf of accused killer of Abbotsford police officer

Closing arguments in trial of Oscar Arfmann to take place Aug. 1 and 2

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

UPDATE: Vehicle spotted in Saskatchewan not connected to 3 B.C. deaths, RCMP say

RCMP sent out a crime alert asking people to call 911 if they see Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18

Victoria to review safety after man left hanging from raised bridge

More and more people seen ignoring safety measurements in place, city staff say

Mueller testifies: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice

Former special counsel appeared before Congress about probe of Russia’s 2016 election interference

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Most Read