Police apprehend Trail woman suspected of attempted armed robbery

The incident happened Wednesday night shortly before 10 p.m. in downtown Trail

The Trail RCMP are reporting the arrest of a woman who allegedly held up a downtown business in an attempted armed robbery on Wednesday.

On April 8, at 9:42 p.m., the Greater Trail detachment received a report of an attempted armed robbery of a business in the 1100-block of Bay Avenue in Trail, began Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District .

“The RCMP learned that a lone female suspect entered into the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money from an employee,” he explained.

“The suspect fled the business after the employee advised the woman that cash was no longer kept on site, due to the current health pandemic,” O’Donaghey said.

“Fortunately no one was injured as a result of this incident.”

Frontline RCMP officers responding to the priority call apprehended a woman, who matched the physical description of the suspect, near the Victoria Street Bridge located approximately two blocks from the scene.

The woman was found in possession of an imitation firearm.

The 24-year-old Trail woman now faces potential charges.

She was later released on strict conditions.

Police are asking for witnesses to call the Trail and Greater District RCMP at 250-364-2566.

Officers are continuing to investigate.

City of TrailCrime