Police briefs: Wanted woman arrested for fraud

Greater Trail and District RCMP apprehended a wanted woman, are on the lookout for a stolen vehicle, handed out a three-day suspension for driving under the influence, and are warning drivers to stay on the lookout for large ungulates.

On July 6, a constable from the Trail RCMP located a local 29-year-old woman who had outstanding arrest warrants in both Castlegar and Salmo.

The police officer confirmed the woman’s identity and that the warrants were still valid. The woman was arrested without incident for fraud. forgery, identity theft and impersonation.

RCMP officers transported the woman back to Trail RCMP Detachment, where she was held overnight and released on court documents to appear in Castlegar Court on Wed., July 28.

Vehicle theft in Fruitvale: Trail RCMP received a report at around 7:30 a.m. on July 10, that a grey 2001 GMC Sierra (BC plate: 9650FA) was stolen sometime over night from a residence in the Fruitvale area.

Unfortunately, the vehicle was left unlocked and the keys were left inside making the theft too easy for the suspect(s). Trail RCMP are stressing the importance of locking your vehicle and ensuring that all items of value are removed in order to minimize the potential for thefts.

Impaired driver: On July 11 at around 9 p.m. RCMP initiated an investigation into a possible impaired driver.

An officer was responding to a vehicle accident on Hwy 22a when they noted that a driver on scene showed multiple signs of being impaired by alcohol.

The Constable read the Road Side Demand and administered an approved screening device test on the 28-year-old Castlegar man. The breath sample resulted in a Warning and he was served paperwork for a three-day driving prohibition.

Vehicle collision with Elk: On Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 9:38 a.m., Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving an elk while traveling on Hwy 22a near Birchbank Golf Course.

The driver of the 2006 Chev Express Van was traveling at safe speeds and was able to come out of the collision with minimal damage and luckily unhurt.

This is a common area where elk herds travel across the highway to access water from the Columbia River.

RCMP are reminding all drivers to be on the lookout for wildlife in the area and be aware of the high animal traffic areas.