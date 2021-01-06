Police called to Rossland business after Okanagan man refuses to wear a mask

The incident occurred the afternoon of Dec. 31

Police were called to a business in Rossland on New Year’s Eve day after an out-of-area man refused to wear a mask.

On Dec. 31, a front line Trail and Greater District RCMP officer responded to a complaint at 1 p.m. about a 55-year-old Kelowna man who allegedly declined to wear a mask to cover his nose and mouth when asked by staff after entering a business in Rossland.

“The business did have the right to refuse service to the man for non-compliance and the man left the store,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported in a Jan. 6 media brief.

“The man was located and spoken to by a RCMP officer about the incident.”

Police could have issued a $230 fine under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act; however, an educational approach was used in lieu of enforcement action.

“The Trail RCMP believed that Trail and Greater District [residents] have a high rate of compliance with the enacted safety protocols,” Wicentowich added.

“And we wish to commend all of those for their commitment to keeping each other safe until the end of the pandemic.”

