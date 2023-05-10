Image of suspect in May 7 Cedar Avenue break and enter.

Image of suspect in May 7 Cedar Avenue break and enter.

Police looking for tips after 2 downtown Trail businesses broken into

Both crimes happened Sunday, May 7

On Sunday, May 7, at 5:00 a.m., the Trail RCMP responded to a commercial alarm at a business in the 1200 block of Cedar Avenue, in Trail.

The officer discovered that someone had smashed the front door glass to gain entry.

The suspect stole six to eight pairs of Ray Ban sunglasses.

The perpetrator is described as Caucasian, with dark hair and was wearing a black, knee-length jacket with a hood, a black shirt with a white design on the left side, blue socks, grey pants and black shoes.

Image of two suspects in May 7 Bay Avenue break and enter.

Image of two suspects in May 7 Bay Avenue break and enter.

Five hours later, the Trail RCMP responded to a break, enter, and theft at a business in the 1200 block of Bay Avenue, in Trail.

Two suspects had entered the business through a back door and stole two Milwaukee drills, an angle grinder, a band saw and a Hilti hammer drill in a bright orange case.

The first suspect is described as Caucasian with a slim build, wearing blue jeans, brown boots, a dark coloured toque, a face mask, and a dark brown, puffy-style winter jacket.

The second suspect is described as Caucasian with a medium build and a noticeable hunch.

He was wearing a blue jacket with black hoodie, black Adidas pants with three white stripes on the legs, and white runners.

Witnesses and anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is urged to call the Trail detachment.

Read more: #Local News

Read more: #RCMP Briefs

Contact

City of TrailCrimeRCMP BriefsRosslandtheft

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall
Next story
Western Canada braces for early heat wave, raising wildfire risk in Alberta and B.C.

Just Posted

Photo: Devin Avery/Unsplash
Arson not ruled out in Rossland house fire

Image of suspect in May 7 Cedar Avenue break and enter.
Police looking for tips after 2 downtown Trail businesses broken into

A gastrointestinal outbreak has affected 19 residents and 10 staff at Jubilee Manor in Nelson as of May 10. Photo: Tyler Harper
Gastrointestinal outbreak at seniors facilities in Nelson, Trail, Creston

These bocce tournament champions celebrated their victory the last time the AM Ford-Colombo Lodge Bocce Classic was held in May, 2019. Photo: submitted
AM Ford-Colombo Lodge Bocce Classic is back

Pop-up banner image