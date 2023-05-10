Police looking for tips after 2 downtown Trail businesses broken into

Image of suspect in May 7 Cedar Avenue break and enter.

On Sunday, May 7, at 5:00 a.m., the Trail RCMP responded to a commercial alarm at a business in the 1200 block of Cedar Avenue, in Trail.

The officer discovered that someone had smashed the front door glass to gain entry.

The suspect stole six to eight pairs of Ray Ban sunglasses.

The perpetrator is described as Caucasian, with dark hair and was wearing a black, knee-length jacket with a hood, a black shirt with a white design on the left side, blue socks, grey pants and black shoes.

Image of two suspects in May 7 Bay Avenue break and enter.

Five hours later, the Trail RCMP responded to a break, enter, and theft at a business in the 1200 block of Bay Avenue, in Trail.

Two suspects had entered the business through a back door and stole two Milwaukee drills, an angle grinder, a band saw and a Hilti hammer drill in a bright orange case.

The first suspect is described as Caucasian with a slim build, wearing blue jeans, brown boots, a dark coloured toque, a face mask, and a dark brown, puffy-style winter jacket.

The second suspect is described as Caucasian with a medium build and a noticeable hunch.

He was wearing a blue jacket with black hoodie, black Adidas pants with three white stripes on the legs, and white runners.

Witnesses and anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is urged to call the Trail detachment.

