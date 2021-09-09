Two unknown males broke into the BC Liquor Store in Salmo in the early hours of Sept. 7. Salmo RCMP is looking for tips to identify the suspects responsible for the break and enter and theft of several bottles of alcohol. Photo: Jilbert Ebrahimi/Unsplash

Two unknown males broke into the BC Liquor Store in Salmo in the early hours of Sept. 7. Salmo RCMP is looking for tips to identify the suspects responsible for the break and enter and theft of several bottles of alcohol. Photo: Jilbert Ebrahimi/Unsplash

Police looking for tips into break-in and theft from Salmo liquor store

Witnesses or anyone with info is asked to call the Salmo detachment or Crime Stoppers

RCMP are looking for tips on an early morning smash-and-grab at the Salmo BC Liquor Store on Tuesday.

Salmo police attended the scene after a call came in to report a break-in at the 115 Main Street business just after 3 a.m.

Investigating members discovered that the glass to the entrance door had been shattered and two male suspects had gained entry into the store, reports Cpl. Darryl Orr, of the Salmo RCMP detachment.

Once inside the perpetrators made off with numerous bottles of liquor and managed a getaway before police arrived.

Orr is asking anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Salmo RCMP at 250.357.2212.

Witnesses or tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477.

