Police nab impaired driver with loaded shotgun, warrants in West Trail

Police have reported on a case that took place in Trail during the first week of November.

BC Highway Patrol’s IRSU unit, based in Nelson, conducted a vehicle stop in the 900 block of Glover Road in Trail on Nov. 6.

The stop began as a check of the driver’s sobriety.

The officer, with only a month on the unit, suddenly found himself entering into a multi-faceted investigation.

The driver, a local man in his thirties, was identified and was found to be prohibited from driving and was subsequently arrested.

The officer detected the odour of liquor on the driver’s breath, however a roadside breath test detected no alcohol.

The passenger in the vehicle advised the officer that the driver had earlier consumed alcohol and methamphetamine. The officer suspected the driver was impaired by drugs and was read the blood demand.

Upon searching the vehicle, the officer located a loaded shotgun between the driver’s seat and centre console as well as suspected crack cocaine and methamphetamine.

The driver was transported to the local hospital where his blood was drawn, subsequent to the earlier demand, and later sent to the RCMP forensic lab for analysis to determine if he was impaired by drugs.

And the story doesn’t end there.

The driver was then transported to Trail detachment as he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for breaching a court order.

The driver was released on an appearance notice for a future court date, served a ticket for driving without a valid licence, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The investigation is ongoing.

“Officers with BC Highway Patrol are prepared to encounter potentially dangerous situations like this in the course of their enforcement duties,” says Inspector Chad Badry, Officer in Charge of BC Highway Patrol in the Kootenay region.

“The officer likely prevented something far more serious from occurring that night and getting this person off the road demonstrates one of the many ways we are making our highways safer together.”

Anyone who sees suspicious activity or a suspected impaired driver, is encouraged to contact local police or call 9-1-1.

