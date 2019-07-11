Police report assault, thefts in Trail

Lock up your belongings advise the Trail and Greater District RCMP

Following a series of property crimes in Warfield and Trail last weekend, district police are reminding locals to practice prevention by locking up their belongings.

“The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP remind the public not to leave any valuable items outside on their property, unattended in public spaces, and inside their vehicles due to the risk of theft,” the detachment advises. “The public taking pro-active preventative action will help reduce the amount of theft in the Trail area.”

Police Briefs:

• July 6, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report that a male, 64, had his pants containing his wallet with his bank cards, credit cards, cash and truck keys stolen from the men’s change room at the aquatic centre after briefly leaving them unattended. The investigation is ongoing.

• July 7, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report that an unknown suspect stole a stereo and a cordless drill from a deck, and a jackhammer, from an open garage in the 400 block of Binns Street. The homeowner reported seeing a suspicious black Chevrolet Avalanche with a partial licence plate of “6643” in the area.

• July 7, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report that an unknown suspect stole a ladder off the front porch of a residence overnight in the 1300 block of Tamarac Avenue.

• July 7, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report that an unknown suspect stole a wallet containing $200, credit cards, debit cards, identification, and sunglasses from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Hendry Street.

• July 7, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report that an unknown suspect stole a green 18-volt cordless Ryobi drill and reciprocating saw from the deck of a residence overnight in the 1400 block of Second Avenue.

Police charge suspect with assault:

• July 7, Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a complaint of a 46-year-old male suspect allegedly assaulting his male roommate, 34, with a baseball bat in the 1700 block of Groutage Avenue. RCMP attended and located the victim with injuries consistent with being struck by a bat.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance to have his injuries further assessed.

The suspect was located, arrested, and taken into custody by police. He is scheduled for an appearance in Rossland Provincial Court in October.



