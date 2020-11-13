Police still searching for Cory Westcott of Nelson

The 34-year-old man has been missing since Sept. 1

Police have put out a new bulletin today about the disappearance of Cory Westcott. Photo submitted

The Nelson Police Department continues to investigate the disappearance of 34-year-old Cory Westcott, according to a news release.

“Westcott’s last confirmed sighting was when he left a residence in the Bonnington area in the early hours of September 1. His truck was located at the bottom of the Rover Creek Forest Service Road in Blewett days later,” the news release states.

Police are requesting that anyone who saw or heard anything out of the ordinary in those areas, on those days, to contact them. Investigators are also requesting that the public check the area around their properties for anything that looks out of place.

The police want to speak with anyone that had contact with Mr. Westcott in the 48 hours leading up to August 31, 2020.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact BC Crime-stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (1-800-222-TIPS) or submit a tip on Facebook with West Kootenay Boundary Crimestoppers.

