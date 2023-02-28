Police warn of rental fraud in Trail area

Trail Sgt; Billions of dollars are stolen every year this way from unsuspecting victims

The RCMP is warning local renters of potential scams after the detachment received a report about an attempted rental fraud that occurred in the 300 block of 9th Avenue, in Trail.

Police say a Ymir couple was looking to rent in the Trail area, so they completed an online search for a rental property and located an advertisement on a popular website.

The couple contacted the supposed “landlord” who had posted the advertisement about the opportunity.

The person asked the pair to sign a rental agreement and send a deposit prior to meeting with them and showing the residence.

The couple reported they became suspicious yet remained hopeful about the prospect.

Fortunately, they decided to visit the property before making any financial transaction. The couple located the real owner of the residence and confirmed it was not available for rent.

An officer advised the couple to cease all contact with the online fraudster.

The matter was investigated further by police, though a suspect was not identified.

“The couple in this incident did the right thing in this situation,” says Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “They confirmed that the residence was not being rented before sending any money to anyone.”

Exercise caution when dealing with anyone online especially when asked for money immediately, he added.

“Billions of dollars are stolen every year this way from unsuspecting victims.”

