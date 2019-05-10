Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was ‘a serious, grave problem’

Pope Francis has vowed to combat the sexual abuse of nuns and urged religious sisters to just say no when clergy want to use them as maids.

Francis told 850 superiors of religious orders gathered Friday for the triennial assembly of the International Union of Superiors General, the main umbrella group of nuns, that theirs is a vocation of service, not servitude.

The union’s president, Maltese Sister Carmen Sammut, told Francis that clergy abuse of sisters was “diffuse in many parts of the world,” while there were cases too of nuns abusing other nuns.

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was “a serious, grave problem.” He said: “We have to fight this, and also the service of religious sisters: Please: service yes, servitude no.”

READ MORE: Searing testimony heard at Vatican sex abuse summit

READ MORE: Vatican clarifies pope on issue of ‘sexual slavery’ of nuns

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bus passes cancelled for 1,300 low-income seniors, people with disabilities due to system error
Next story
Canada’s unemployment rate down 0.1% in biggest one-month gain since 1976

Just Posted

Full steam ahead at Trail library

STEAM students replicated Silver City historical buildings in a sweet way

Trail RCMP officer honoured

Greater Trail RCMP Cst. Eva Harding was recognized for outstanding leadership and dedication

Man facing charge for alleged assault in Trail library

The suspect is slated for a first court appearance this summer

Kootenay cannabis growers, analysts pan new Health Canada policy

New requirement to build facility before licence approval will discourage growers from going legit

Plenty to do at Silver City Days this weekend

Grapevine: List of events in the Trail area for the week of May 9 to May 15

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Canada’s unemployment rate down 0.1% in biggest one-month gain since 1976

The labour market has seen strong numbers since mid-2016

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Scammers set up fake online fundraiser for family of B.C. border crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe page caught and shut down, as real campaign nears $100K goal

59 arrested, weapons and drugs seized in latest probe by B.C.’s anti-gang unit

Officers with Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP were also apart of project Para Bellum

Rescue underway for B.C. whale watching boat off U.S. coast

Seattle Search and Rescue running rescue of 45 people on board

Most Read