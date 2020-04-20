Practice physical distancing while using Rossland trails

The Kootenay Columbia Trails Society says you shouldn’t use trails in large groups

The Kootenay Columbia Trails Society is asking you to practice physical distancing while walking or biking on Rossland trails.

In a statement on the trail’s Facebook page, the society said it’s not appropriate to use recreational trails in large groups during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Groups of riders charging down busy multi-use trails is unacceptable at any time, but right now it’s plain madness,” said the society.

“Ride on your own or with one other person, and when encountering other users please stop and ensure safe physically distant passing.”

The society said you should avoid using the Bluffs Trail unless it’s next to where you live. The society also said you should avoid going up the Cemetery Trail and to limit the amount of times they use it on a daily basis.

By practicing physical distancing, the society said trails will be able to remain open for everyone to enjoy.

“Help your fellow trail users to do the right thing, but don’t be a jerk about it,” said the society.

“In a month we’ll be spread out over a bunch of trails, and hopefully distancing requirements might not be as critical, but right now please let’s all do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to keep the trails open.”

You can also use snow-covered trails to help practice physical distancing and combat the spread of COVID-19, according to the society.

READ MORE: Kootenay Columbia Trails Society gears up to build two new trails

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HikingMountain biking