File photo

Practice physical distancing while using Rossland trails

The Kootenay Columbia Trails Society says you shouldn’t use trails in large groups

The Kootenay Columbia Trails Society is asking you to practice physical distancing while walking or biking on Rossland trails.

In a statement on the trail’s Facebook page, the society said it’s not appropriate to use recreational trails in large groups during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Groups of riders charging down busy multi-use trails is unacceptable at any time, but right now it’s plain madness,” said the society.

“Ride on your own or with one other person, and when encountering other users please stop and ensure safe physically distant passing.”

The society said you should avoid using the Bluffs Trail unless it’s next to where you live. The society also said you should avoid going up the Cemetery Trail and to limit the amount of times they use it on a daily basis.

By practicing physical distancing, the society said trails will be able to remain open for everyone to enjoy.

“Help your fellow trail users to do the right thing, but don’t be a jerk about it,” said the society.

“In a month we’ll be spread out over a bunch of trails, and hopefully distancing requirements might not be as critical, but right now please let’s all do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to keep the trails open.”

You can also use snow-covered trails to help practice physical distancing and combat the spread of COVID-19, according to the society.

READ MORE: Kootenay Columbia Trails Society gears up to build two new trails

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HikingMountain biking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
As Nova Scotia death toll rises to 19, RCMP still looking for more victims
Next story
Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Just Posted

Rural dog kills city dog in Nelson cross-boundary incident

Nelson resident is now afraid to go into her yard

Trail Smoke Eaters forward among CJHL top forward finalists

BCHL MVP and leading scorer, Kent Johnson, is one of the finalists for CJHL’s top forward award

Practice physical distancing while using Rossland trails

The Kootenay Columbia Trails Society says you shouldn’t use trails in large groups

Interior Health issues warning over COVID-19 outbreak at Alberta work camp

Workers who have been at the Kearl Lake oil sands project are asked to self-isolate.

FortisBC crews need to work during COVID-19

The province has determined FortisBC is a critical infrastructure service provider

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

A Mountie and an elementary school teacher are among the dead

Vancouver’s 4/20 event goes digital amid COVID-19 pandemic

4/20 organizers ask participants to abide by social distancing guidelines

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

As Nova Scotia death toll rises to 19, RCMP still looking for more victims

Gunman killed both people who knew him and those he did not, RCMP say

Ban on assault-style guns top of mind for Trudeau, as Canada mourns Nova Scotia victims

At least 18 people were killed when a shooter opened fire in multiple communities

COVID-19: B.C. strata councils can go online for meetings

Annual general meetings require the same notice, reports

COVID-19 world update: Complete testing in Denmark; Booze ban in Bangkok extended

Comprehensive world update, including rapid surge in cases in Asia

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

The collision occurred in the 500 blocks of McCurdy Road just after 2:45 p.m. on April 19

Harry and Meghan say they won’t co-operate with UK tabloids

The couple said they found scrutiny by the British media — which they said tipped into harassment — intolerable

Most Read