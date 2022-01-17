B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at a press conference in Vancouver on September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at a press conference in Vancouver on September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Premier Horgan completes throat cancer treatment, says he’s ‘feeling better every day’

B.C.’s premier was diagnosed with throat cancer in fall 2021

B.C.’s premier said he has completed his treatment course for throat cancer.

Premier Horgan tweeted out the news Monday (Jan. 17) with a Star Trek reference.

“They had the phasers on stun and my treatment is complete,” Horgan posted, thanking the health workers at BC Cancer for their work.

“A little less robust than before, but feeling better every day. See you soon!”

The premier first announced his diagnosis in early November, having undergone a throat biopsy to diagnose the cancer the week prior.

Horgan appointed Solicitor General Mike Farnworth as deputy premier to take over public appearances and any other responsibilities the premier was unable to attend to while being treated.

The premier is working remotely but is expected to make his first public appearance next month.

READ MORE: B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CancerJohn Horgan

Previous story
Rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped Texas synagogue standoff

Just Posted

Fernie Ghostriders and Beaver Valley Nitehawks went back and forth in an exciting 6-5 OT win for the Ghostriders. Photo: Steve Piccolo
Fernie Ghostriders win OT thriller over Nitehawks

The best time to apply for the grant is in May after people have received both their BC Assessment notice and their municipal property tax notice. Photo: Unsplash
Homeowner grants remain unchanged for West Kootenay

Photo: Brenda Haley/Facebook
What you see …

L-R: Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin circa 1988, former Trail Mayor Marc Marcolin, and Torch Run Committee member, Don McLachlan. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Celebrating the ‘88 Torch Run