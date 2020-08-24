West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline

Preparations underway for resumption of commercial flights at West Kootenay Regional Airport

Air Canada expected to resume flights this fall

The City of Castlegar is preparing to resume commercial flights at the West Kootenay Regional Airport (WKRA).

“We are continuing to work with Air Canada and it’s presumed scheduled flights will resume Sept. 8,” said airport manager Patrick Gauvreau.

On its website, Air Canada is currently selling seats to Vancouver and Calgary starting October 1. Three daily flights to Vancouver are available, and one to Calgary.

COVID-19 mitigation work is already being done to equip the terminal with tempered glass barriers at key locations and to add new signage and floor markers.

Gauvreau says the city expects confirmation regarding Air Canada’s plans by two weeks before the Sept. 8 target.

RELATED: West Kootenay Regional Airport sees action in spite of Air Canada cancellations

Other upcoming work at the airport includes runway friction calibration tests — which are needed every two years — and air side audits for the runways, taxiways and apron.

“This will involve inspecting all our runways and taxiway markers, air side signage, and updating our pavement load rating,” said Gauvreau.

The WKRA saw 400 plane movements during July including two medevac flights. A movement is considered a landing, take-off or simulated approach to the runway.

There was very little revenue at the airport during July as most of the movements were due to Cessna and piston engine aircraft which are not charged landing fees.

Revenue for April was $29,000 — down from $41,000 last year for a 28 per cent loss.

Revenue for May was $18,000 — down from $75,000 last year for a 76 per cent loss.

June revenue was only $7,400 — down from $90,000 last year for a 92 per cent loss.


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID impacts Trail’s second quarter finances

Just Posted

COVID impacts Trail’s second quarter finances

The city released its Second Quarter Financial Report for 2020, for the months April 1 to June 30

Evacuation alert issued for Lebahdo, Little Slocan, Passmore and Vallican

Alert is due to the Talbot Creek wildfire

UPDATE: Aircraft battling new fire south of Castlegar, Winlaw fire growing

China Creek fire started Saturday.

UPDATE: Rose Garden Cafe employee in Nelson tests negative for COVID-19

One of the cafe’s employees had been contacted by the provincial contact tracing program

Mitchell’s Musings: When you mix a heatwave and a pandemic

Too many questions sparked by COVID-19 amidst a heat wave for this columnist

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Erin O’Toole wins Conservative leadership after results delayed for hours

Victory secured after three rounds of counting

Golden Knights crush Canucks 5-0 to take Game 1 of NHL playoff series

Lehner gets shutout as Vegas proves too much for Vancouver

Victoria police issue new fine after second visit to apartment where party host fined $2,300

Host issued $2,300 violation ticket on Friday night

Talks needed on decriminalizing hard drugs to address opioid crisis, Tam says

Recent data shows a major spike in the number of people dying from toxic illicit drugs due to the pandemic

VicPD issues $2,300 violation ticket to host of large party in one-bedroom suite

Police say up to 60 people attended, guests not documented for contact tracing

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 23 to 29

Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day and Bow Tie Day all coming up this week

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

Most Read