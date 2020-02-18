Librarian Danielle Monk is educating the community on how to use the digitization station at the Trail and District Public Library. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Preserve your past at the Trail library

Digitize old photos, cassette tapes, VCR tapes and more

Danielle Monk, librarian at the Trail and District Public Library, introduced families to the incredible world of digitization on Saturday during the Riverfront Centre’s BC Family Day event.

The good news is that all library members can learn how to use the digitization station, including a high quality scanner and special software, to “Restore Your Past” by preserving family gems such as negatives, slides, old photos, cassettes and VCR tapes, in a free workshop on Feb. 19 from 6-7:15 p.m.

“Preservation is about linking pieces of history to the life you have now,” said Monk. “And our goal is to educate, give you the tools, so you can go for it yourself.”

To register or to book a one-on-one session contact the library at 250.364.1731.

Read more: Trail library receives $69,000 for digital technology


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Local News

