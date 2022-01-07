Gas prices are up across B.C.’s South Coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Gas prices are up across B.C.’s South Coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Price spike makes gas on B.C.’s South Coast most expensive in Canada

Gas prices range from 169.2 in Vancouver to 154.3 on parts of Vancouver Island

A spike in gas prices has drivers on B.C.’s South Coast feeling the pinch at the pump.

According to the price monitoring website GasBuddy, the average gas price in the Greater Vancouver Regional District is 169.2 cents per litre, 167.9 c/l for the Fraser Regional District and 162 c/l in Victoria.

Northern Vancouver Island is seeing average prices at 163.7 c/l while the central Island is seeing prices around 159.6 and 154.3 c/l. The Interior is seeing comparatively low prices ranging from 144.7 to 137.7 c/l.

READ MORE: Gas prices fuel highest inflation rate in nearly two decades

The South Coast is currently home to Canada’s most expensive gas prices, rivalled only by Newfoundland and Labrador where the average price is sitting between 157.5 – 159.3 c/l.

Prices across the region were impacted by the Nov. 14 atmospheric river which led to the shutdown of the Trans Mountain pipeline and Burnaby’s Parkland refinery, which supply much of the gas for the South Coast. The temporary shutdown led to panic buying and gas rationing in the region.

READ MORE: B.C. extends gas rationing, state of emergency until Dec. 14 as Trans Mountain remains offline

Both have since reopened and have been supplying fuel for weeks.

During a recent cold snap, weather conditions did cause some challenges to equipment at the Parkland Refinery, however, Parkland confirmed to Black Press Media that there were no curtailments to production during the adverse weather.

Multiple factors influence the price at the pump. B.C.’s transit levy, the carbon tax and the province’s standards on low carbon fuel.

In Metro Vancouver, drivers pay 17 cents per litre for TransLink. Gas prices are also beholden to international markets.

READ MORE: Greater Victoria gas prices roughly 30 per cent higher than last year

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Gasoline prices

Previous story
Omicron causes ‘enormous’ caseload, but severe illness not rising at same rate: Tam
Next story
Mixed-up coffee orders, messy roommates top E-Comm’s 911 nuisance calls

Just Posted

Congratulations to Jenneka Plug and Matt Chessor of Rossland who ushered in 2022 with not one but two New Years babies.The couple’s twin boys, Dawson and Harvey Plug, were the first to arrive in the new year, and were born on Jan. 5 at 4:01 a.m. and 4:46 a.m. respectively at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.
Congratulations, it’s twins

Interior Health image
No appointment necessary for rapid COVID-19 tests in Interior Health

According to survey results, the strongest motivation among British Columbians to reduce their energy use was, of course, to help lower their monthly energy costs (89 per cent), followed closely by 83 per cent saying energy efficiency measures made their home more comfortable and 82 per cent saying that lowering energy use is an important way for them to help reduce the effects of climate change. Photo: Rohan Makhecha/Unsplash
Survey says British Columbians putting plenty of energy into reducing power consumption

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks and Castlegar Rebels, seen here during a game in December, are among the four KIJHL teams to report positive COVID-19 cases on their rosters. Photo: Jim Bailey
UPDATED: KIJHL games postponed after 4 teams report COVID-19 cases