Someone skipped breakfast in Princeton Monday, Sept. 13. MCG photo

Princeton man calls 911 after customer refused breakfast at restaurant for no vaccine passport

Complainant told police country is ‘falling apart’

A Princeton man called 911 on Monday, Sept. 13, after he witnessed someone being turned away from a local restaurant under vaccine passport regulations.

RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes said the caller wanted to register his outrage about the customer not receiving his breakfast.

Hughes said the caller blamed Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau for the country “falling apart.”

On a related issue, Princeton’s top Mountie said police will not respond to calls regarding how restaurants enforce the new passport rules, which came into effect on the same day.

“It’s not a police issue, that’s public health and we are not the regulatory agency.”

However, RCMP will act if a patron becomes unruly over passport enforcement, or any other issue.

“Causing a disturbance, for whatever reason, we attend and deal with the cause of the disturbance,” Hughes said.

He noted causing a disturbance can result in criminal charges.

RELATED: Poll: majority of Canadians favour vaccine passport for non-essential places

RELATED: Late food, CERB and soiled mattresses: E-Comm releases worst 911 calls of 2020

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Previous story
Pfizer, Moderna mRNA vaccine get new brand names and full Health Canada approval
Next story
Warfield to host first harvest picking day

Just Posted

Warfield’s first harvest picking day goes in the community hall on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photo: Kayla Smith
Warfield to host first harvest picking day

A.M. Ford has donated $19,300 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Ambulatory Care Campaign. The donation will be used for an examination and consultation room in the ambulatory care general clinic. A.M. Ford Dealer Principal Dan Ashman presents this donation to Lisa Pasin, executive director for the KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: Dan Caverly
Hospital campaign starts with a challenge to Kootenay Boundary businesses

The city’s Trisha Davison advises that Trail will adhere to all public health orders.
Trail clarifies where proof of vaccination is needed

Bighorn sheep, like this ram, are prized among hunters and photographers for their majestic headgear. Photo: Chris Hammett
Alliance calls for halt to bighorn sheep hunt in the Boundary