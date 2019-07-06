Protesters in Myanmar demand justice after 2-year-old raped

Aung Kyaw Myo was initially arrested in May but was released by a court due to a lack of evidence

Hundreds of people marched to Myanmar’s Central Investigation Department on Saturday to demand justice for a 2-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at her nursery school in the country’s capital in May.

A 29-year-old suspect, Aung Kyaw Myo, was rearrested on Wednesday and charged in the case the next day, Myanmar’s deputy police chief, Aung Naing Thu, told reporters on Friday in Naypyitaw, the capital.

Aung Kyaw Myo was initially arrested in May but was released by a court due to a lack of evidence. Many people in Myanmar have taken to Facebook to say that he has been wrongfully accused, and that the actual attacker is still at large.

Human Rights activist Nickey Diamond, who joined Saturday’s march in Yangon with his family, called on the government to form a special investigation committee.

“Myanmar has signed the Convention on the Rights of the Child and it has to protect children,” Diamond said. “As far as we could see from the government investigation activities and the statements that police put out, we have seen some dubious facts.”

The girl was 2 years, 11 months old when she was allegedly raped at her school on May 16. Her mother opened a complaint at a police station the following day, according to local media reports.

Marchers on Saturday held banners and wore white shirts with “Justice for Victoria” emblazoned on them. Victoria is the nickname that people in Myanmar have given the young girl.

Police Lieutenant Zar Mae Phone Ram said 1,200 people took part in the march, while Aung Htike Min, one of the march’s organizers, said over 6,000 participated.

ALSO READ: Pressured over press rights, Myanmar frees Reuters reporters

Those taking part included parents and their children, as well as senior citizens.

“We also have a young daughter in our family. We don’t want this kind of thing to happen again in the country,” said 39-year-old business manager Hnin Yu Marn, who joined the march along with her family. “We want justice. We don’t want innocent to be accused …”

Aung Htike Min said the march was organized to “demand justice,” adding, “We want transparency.”

Government spokesman Zaw Htay said on his Facebook page on June 30 that the president’s office wants justice for the girl, but that an investigation would take some time.

Pyae Sone Win, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Explosion at Florida shopping plaza injures 20, two seriously

Just Posted

Family dog believed to be killed by raccoons in Trail park, found alive

City of Trail will be posting warning signs about aggressive raccoons near Gyro Park

‘Feast for the Senses’ in Greater Trail, Saturday

Hills to Valley garden, music, and art tour goes July 6

Money makes sporting world go round

Billions spent on free agency for professional athletes

Rossland neighbourhoods, Part 4

Place Names: Black Bear to Black Jack to South Belt

UPDATE: Police comment on search for missing Salmo man

Search crews seeking more infomation on Cory McKay

Netflix to cut down on scenes containing smoking

Tobacco on popular TV and streaming shows has reached nearly 30 million youth, non-profit says

B.C. father haunted by ‘nightmares’ of daughter’s violent murder in 100 Mile House

Supreme Court Justice hears submissions for sentencing in Michael Martel case

Southern California jolted by biggest quake in 20 years

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centred 18 kilometres from Ridgecrest

Plans to save threatened B.C. caribou on hold as NDP mends fences

Environmental groups said they cheered April’s draft agreement to protect caribou from the threat of extinction

Report: Kawhi Leonard to leave Raptors, sign with L.A. Clippers

Won and done: Toronto wins NBA title, loses superstar

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks

One such project aims to find dikes on Lower Fraser River that block passage of juvenile salmon

Taseko Mines pursues court injunction against B.C. First Nation for exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation held a peaceful protest and stopped Taseko contractors from hauling equipment west of Williams Lake

Vandal swims out to spray-paint beacon in Victoria harbour

A man made his way out to a beacon near the Johnson Street Bridge with paint

Most Read