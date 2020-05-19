Petunia, 4, was adopted from a Kootenay rescue group in early February. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Puppy scams skyrocket during pandemic

Advisory issued by the Better Business Bureau

Some families obeying stay-at-home orders have turned to the internet to look for a pet, thinking they would have plenty of time to help the pet adjust to its new surroundings.

But the Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises would-be pet owners to ask themselves, “Is that ‘quarantine puppy’ real?”

That’s because many have come across scammers who advertise on websites for animals that do not exist and are never shipped.

The COVID-19 pandemic has given scammers reasons to ask for money or explain why they cannot see the pet in person before heartbroken, expectant owners figure out they’ve been conned.

“Scammers frequently take advantage of the news to find new avenues for targeting victims,” said Karla Laird from the BBB serving Mainland B.C.

“The uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the desire of many Canadians to adopt a pet to help bring joy into their homes has created fertile ground for fraudsters.”

New data from BBB Scam Tracker shows that these scams have spiked since the pandemic took hold across North America, with more reports about fraudulent pet websites in April than in the first three months of the year combined.

People across Canada have reported to BBB about being victims to a puppy scam in the last three months.

BBB is sharing the following tips to avoid being victimized by puppy scams:

– Do not buy a pet without seeing it in person.

– Do not send money by Western Union, MoneyGram, Interac or a gift card. These payment methods offer no recourse and no way to get your money back if you are the victim of a fraud. Fraudsters may claim to accept credit cards, but may steal your credit card information to use it in other scams.

– Research prices for the breed you are interested in adopting. If a purebred dog is advertised for free or at a deeply discounted price, and then other payment is required for services like vaccination or shipping, it could be a fraudulent offer.

– Consider reaching out to a local animal shelter. Especially during this time of quarantine and self-isolation, many shelters are looking for fosters to help relieve the animal’s stress and reduce overcrowding at their facilities.

BusinessPets & People

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Six homes evacuated early Tuesday morning in Grand Forks due to flooding
Next story
Facebook hit with $9M penalty for making ‘false, misleading’ privacy claims: watchdog

Just Posted

TB Vets launch ‘7 for 7’ fundraiser for B.C. hospitals

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital is included in the campaign for 7 new ventilators

Puppy scams skyrocket during pandemic

Advisory issued by the Better Business Bureau

Gyro and Sunningdale parks to receive upgrades

Trail’s Gyro Park will have a colourful new look once a new playground is installed this fall

Six homes evacuated early Tuesday morning in Grand Forks due to flooding

Two of the six were put on evacuation alert Monday evening

Morning start: The highest community in British Columbia is located in the Kootenays

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Tuesday, May 19

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

260,000 B.C. residents take COVID-19 risk survey in first week

More people outside big cities needed, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Injured pelican found near death in B.C. heads to Williams Lake after rehab

The bird, found near Oliver, underwent seven months of rehabilitation

Facebook hit with $9M penalty for making ‘false, misleading’ privacy claims: watchdog

Investigation focused on Facebook and its Messenger program

B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend on eve of phase two

Many retail stores have opened up, as have provincial parks

B.C. restaurants can host dine-in guests Tuesday, but what will that look like?

As B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan enters Phase Two on Tuesday, restaurants have some challenges ahead

Former Snowbird leader mourns jet crash victim

B.C.’s George Miller predicts this could – but he hopes it doesn’t – spell the demise of his old team

VIDEO: B.C. Taekwondo school hosts virtual sparring match

Members mimed hitting and being hit for tongue-in-cheek Facebook video

B.C. pilots organize memorial flight to honour Snowbirds after fatal crash

Flight will honour Capt. Jennifer Casey who was killed in the crash

Most Read