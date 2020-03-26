March 26 is Purple Day– Epilepsy Awareness Day. One in 100 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy. (file contributed/canadianepilepsyalliance.org)

Purple Day 2020: Epilepsy awareness heads online

More than 260,000 Canadians are diagnosed with epilepsy

March 26 is an important day for 1 in 100 Canadians: it’s Purple Day, also known as Epilepsy Awareness Day.

While usually the day would entail public events and local displays of support, due to COVID-19 the day’s celebrations have moved online.

Using hashtags like #purpleday #epilepsyawareness and #Iam1in100 people are sharing their stories, myth-busting facts and showing support for people living with epilepsy.

ALSO READ: Victoria marks epilepsy awareness day

Epilepsy is a neurological disease resulting in seizures caused by the misfiring of neurons in the brain. It can have many causes including genetics, physical brain abnormalities such as malignant or benign tumors and head injuries. However, two-thirds of people diagnosed with epilepsy will never learn why they are having seizures.

Seizures take many forms, and are not always the physical spasms kind seen on TV. Some include absence seizures (where people “space out”), focal seizures (repeated movements or actions), and myoclonic seizures (sudden jolts), and many others.

There is no cure for epilepsy, though most people can find some control with medication. Up to 30 per cent of people with epilepsy, however, may have medication-resistant seizures. Some people also require brain surgery to limit seizure activity.

ALSO READ: Purple Day marks long journey for Gorge resident

If you ever see someone going through a seizure, there are several steps that can be taken: time the seizure, and call 911 if it lasts longer than five minutes, if the person is injured as a result of the seizure, if the person is pregnant or diabetic, or if you are uncertain if the person has epilepsy. While the seizure is going on, protect the person from injury by removing nearby dangerous objects. If the person falls, lay them on the side when it is safe to do so and do not put anything in their mouth. If the person wanders, stay with them and keep them safe until the seizure ends.

For more information, visit canadianepilepsyalliance.org.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities
Next story
World COVID-19 12 p.m. update: WHO chief urges aggressive action

Just Posted

Kootenay doctor mobilizes engineers in effort to bolster PPE supply

West Kootenay doctor, engineers and volunteers create personal protection equipment with 3D printers

Trail mayor sends message to residents regarding COVID-19

Letter to the Editor from Mayor Lisa Pasin

Interior Heath issues alert following confirmed COVID-19 case on WestJet flight

The public exposure alert comes following the March 21 WestJet flight from Calgary to Kamloops

Trail reminds residents all parks are closed

Shutdowns started in the City of Trail last week

UPDATED: Respiratory outbreak, not COVID-19, hits New Denver health facility

Visitors asked to stay away from Slocan Community Health Centre

B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

B.C. 2-1-1 hotline expands to link COVID-19 homebound seniors, volunteers

Thousands of volunteer offers to be matched up to need

COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

Taxis, hotels, weather forecasters and accountants some of the dozens deemed an essential service

BC Liquor Stores closing on Sundays, seeing skyrocketing sales amid COVID-19

Stores are taking extra hygiene measures to reduce transmission

Purple Day 2020: Epilepsy awareness heads online

More than 260,000 Canadians are diagnosed with epilepsy

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

West Fraser shutting B.C. sawmills for week of March 30 due to COVID-19

Forest products demand down due to pandemic, forest company says

COLUMN: Four reasons to hope that B.C. will win COVID-19 fight

Number of hospitalizations in B.C. remain low as thousands of beds freed up

Canada-wide Tragically Hip sing-along planned for March 26

Montreal comedian Joey Elias has put the call out on social media

Most Read