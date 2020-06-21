Quick response to brush fire on Marsh Creek Rd.

Kootenay Boundary fire rescue responded to a brush fire on Marsh Creek Road on Thursday. (Sheri Regnier photo)

It didn’t take long for the relaxed burning bans to take effect.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to a brush fire on Marsh Creek Road just outside of Fruitvale on Thursday, June 18.

Four firefighters from Station 376 Fruitvale and two from Station 374 in Trail responded to a call that went out at 4:43 p.m. and were on scene by 5 p.m.

When crews arrived they found a second fire burning, and promptly doused both fires within approximately 30 minutes

The fire comes just hours after the Southeast Fire Centre (SEFC) temporarily lifted bans on Category 2 and 3 fires.

After looking at weather patterns and considering the time of year, the British Columbia Wildfire Service identified a brief window to temporarily allow Category 2 open burning throughout the entire SEFC and Category 3 open burning in specified areas.

The fire ban was lifted at noon on Thursday, however, the direct cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Open Burning: Category 3 open burning is permitted for the Arrow, Kootenay Lake, and Columbia fire zones within the SEFC. However, the Category 3 prohibitions will remain in effect for the Boundary, Cranbrook, and Invermere fire zones.

The fire centre is encouraging anyone that is planning to conduct an open burn to check the ventilation index, follow the open burning smoke control regulations and follow safe burning practices.

Anyone wishing to light a Category 3 open fire must first obtain a burn registration number. A burn registration number is not required to light a category 2 open fire.

Category 2 open burns include:

• one or two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide

• stubble or grass burning over an area of less than 0.2 hectares in size

• the use of fireworks

• burn barrels and burn cages

• sky lanterns

• exploding binary targets

Category 3 open burning includes :

• fires larger than two metres high by three metres wide

• three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide

• the burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares

• the burning of one or more windrows



