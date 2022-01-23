Michael Gordon Jackson, 52, is accused of abducting his seven-year-old daughter, Sarah Jackson. (Saskatchewan RCMP)

RCMP lay charge, issue arrest warrant for Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter

Michael Gordon Jackson is accused of abducting his daughter, 7

RCMP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a Saskatchewan man who is accused of abducting his daughter.

Police say in a release Friday that Michael Gordon Jackson, who is 52, faces one count of abduction in contravention of a custody or parenting order.

RCMP say they are seeking the public’s assistance to find his daughter, seven-year-old Sarah Jackson.

Investigators say they believe people may be helping the suspect evade police.

RCMP say so far the criteria have not been met for police to issue an Amber Alert.

In the release, Chief Superintendent Tyler Bates tries to reassure the girl, saying she hasn’t done anything wrong.

“Sarah: we want you to know that you are not in any trouble,” Bates said.

“Your mom misses you very much and we have police officers doing what they can so you can see her again soon.”

RCMP say they followed up on several tips and reported sightings of the pair since a court order was issued on Jan. 5, but they turned out to be false.

Jackson lives in Carievale, a village in southeastern Saskatchewan.

RCMP say he may have connections to the communities of Dilke, Oxbow, Alameda, Regina, and Lamont, Alta.

The Canadian Press

