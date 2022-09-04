Damien and Myles Sanderson are shown in Saskatchewan RCMP handout photo. Police issued a province-wide alert in Saskatchewan Sunday morning with two suspects on the loose after multiple stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan RCMP

RCMP looking for suspects after 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan

Damien and Myles Sanderson are considered armed and dangerous

RCMP say 10 people have died and 15 have been sent to hospitals after stabbings in multiple locations in Saskatchewan.

They say they are looking for two suspects — Damien and Myles Sanderson — who are considered armed and dangerous.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore says the dead and injured were found in 13 locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.

She says the injured have been taken to various hospitals, and there may be other victims who went to hospitals on their own.

She says some people were targeted and others were attacked at random.

“It is horrific what has happened in our province today,” she said.

The Canadian Press

