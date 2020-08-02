RCMP, Regional fire rescue investigate string of suspicious fires in Marsh Creek

Arson is the likely cause of three fires lit near Marsh Creek Road near Frutivale on Friday

A string of suspicious fires in Marsh Creek on Friday, has Regional Fire Rescue and RCMP on the lookout for a suspected arsonist. Submitted photo.

Three suspicious fires were put out in Marsh Creek near Fruitvale on Friday.

The first call came in at around 5 p.m. and five Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue firefighters from Trail, four from Montrose and two from Fruitvale responded to a wildfire on Red Road.

They were on scene by 5:13 p.m. and the fire was under control by 5:36, however, while Regional Fire Rescue and BC Wildfire were conducting the fire investigation, a second fire was set at 8:09 p.m..

“This time, it was a wood pile that the home owner had purchased to heat their home for the upcoming winter. Luckily one engine was still on scene with the investigation crew and was able to hold the fire until other resources arrived,” said captain Grant Tyson.

Five firefighters from Fruitvale, four from Montrose and three from Trail attended the second fire.

Just over an hour later, the third fire of the night was lit back in the forest. Fire rescue crews were still on scene and this fire was knocked down quickly and extinguished by 10 p.m.

“After tonight’s three calls, in the last seven days Regional Fire Rescue has responded to six fires on Marsh Creek Rd.” said Tyson. “We are on the edge of being “EXTREME” on the BC Wildfire Danger Rating and are working hard to find the cause of these fires.”

The RCMP, Regional Fire Rescue and BC Wildfire are all investigating. If anyone has information on the suspicious fires, contact Regional fire rescue or the Trail RCMP.

