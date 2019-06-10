RCMP report Rossland rollover

The driver, 31, was allegedly impaired and subsequently charged

The driver (RCMP photo of Rossland scene on June 9)

A male, 31, is facing two criminal charges for impaired driving after crashing his car in Rossland on Sunday.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle motor vehicle rollover on Cascade Road at 5 p.m. on June 9.

“Upon police attendance, the 2002 gray Nissan Pathfinder was discovered to have rolled over onto its roof on the roadway,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Monday.

”The 31-year-old driver and his passenger were located on scene and were reportedly uninjured.”

Wicentowich says the driver was charged after allegedly failing the roadside screening test.

“The RCMP conducted an investigation into the 31-year-old-male driver whose ability to operate a motor vehicle was allegedly impaired by alcohol and a drug contrary to Section 253(a) of the Criminal Code,” he stated.

“And for allegedly operating a vehicle while over 80 mg alcohol per millilitre of blood contrary to Section 253(b) of the Criminal Code.”

The driver is scheduled to make his first court on August 15 in Rossland Provincial Court.



