(Submitted photo)

RDKB buys 130-acre property for trails, landfill buffer

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary acquires land for $170,000

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) now owns a strip of the mountainside on Hospital Road, called “Lot A.”

The 130-acre (53- hectare) property, located within the City of Trail and above the McKelvey Creek landfill, was bought from a private landowner for $170,000.

The regional district’s objective in securing this undeveloped acreage is to create an additional buffer between the landfill and other properties, and to ensure the existing trail network between Miral Heights and Sunningdale remains intact and available for local recreation.

“It’s a complete win-win,” said Grace McGregor, chair of the Solid Waste Management Plan Steering and Monitoring Committee, in a Tuesday news release.

“This was an opportunity we knew was beneficial to all RDKB residents who rely on the regional landfill at McKelvey Creek, and to trail users as well,” she continued.

“Now that the regional district owns the property and Kootenay-Columbia Trails Society is on board, Trail, Montrose, Fruitvale and Electoral Area A and B residents have more certainty about the future of the regional landfill and the future of our trail network.”

The regional district used reserve funds to pay for the land, but managing the present trails will fall to a volunteer group. The RDKB confirmed the district has an agreement in place with Kootenay-Columbia Trails Society (KCTS) to preserve the existing trail network that connects Miral Heights to Sunningdale.

“The KCTS is extremely happy to know that the Bluffs trails are now secured for future use by anyone who wants to enjoy outdoor experiences so close to urban areas,” said Stewart Spooner, KCTS operations manager.

“Miral Heights, the Bluffs Loop and Raven’s Rock are all very popular so it’s great that the RDKB now owns another big piece of this trail network.”

The property will provide options for the RDKB in the long term with respect to solid waste management and landfilling operations, said Janine Dougall, RDKB general manager of environmental services.

“And will help to secure trail systems which provide significant recreational benefit for the area,” she added. “We are very pleased to be able to acquire this land.”

For more information about the McKelvey Creek Regional Landfill visit rdkb.com. For more information about the KCTS and the trails they support and maintain, visit kcts.ca.

The regional district serves more than 31,000 residents in eight incorporated municipalities and five unincorporated electoral areas.

The RDKB stretches across 8,200 square kilometres from Champion Lakes in the east all the way to Big White in the west.

Services include recreation and culture, planning, building inspection, environmental programs, economic development and public safety services for fire and other emergencies.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Image courtesy the RDKB.

