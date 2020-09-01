COVID restrictions have cut down on fuel consumption by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary’s service fleet, officials said Tuesday, Aug.25 (Frances Maika, RDKB)

RDKB service fleet drops fuel consumption, carbon emissions due to COVID

Emissions were already much lower than when the district signed B.C’s Climate Charter more in 2008

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) has seen a significant drop in fuel consumption and carbon emissions by its service fleet since the COVID pandemic took hold in March.

The 90-vehicle fleet has used 17 per cent less gas and diesel between January and July 2020 compared to the same period last year, dropping emissions by the same amount, the district’s senior energy specialist, Freya Phillips, confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

READ MORE: RDKB declares climate action imperative

Freya Phillips

Phillips said the fuel savings came down largely to the district’s decision in March to hold monthly public meetings via Zoom, meaning RDKB directors haven’t been carpooling to Grand Forks and Trail, which normally host the meetings.

Fuel consumption also fell because the pandemic also forced the district to scale back recreational services normally offered at its community centres, sports arenas, and campsites, she added.

READ MORE: RDKB closes rec facilities in Grand Forks & Trail

She emphasized that the district has kept up fire and rescue services, building inspections, landfill operations and water treatment facilities at pre-COVID levels across most of the region, highlighting that these services are still consuming fuel.

The RDKB signed on to British Columbia’s Climate Action Charter in 2008, which voluntarily commits Victoria and local governments across the province to monitoring, reporting, and reducing carbon emissions.

The district’s emissions in 2019 were almost half of what they were in 2008, said Phillips.

She explained that it would be exceedingly difficult to determine how much money the fuel reduction has saved the district because the cost of fuel has fluctuated wildly over the period.

The RDKB will publish comprehensive statistics for its fuel consumption and carbon emissions in June 2021, she said.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate change

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three Greens in leadership race to replace former leader Andrew Weaver Sept. 14
Next story
Patient wants B.C. to protect legal rights of mentally ill like most provinces

Just Posted

RDKB service fleet drops fuel consumption, carbon emissions due to COVID

Emissions were already much lower than when the district signed B.C’s Climate Charter more in 2008

New leader for Kootenay tech association

KAST is a recognized leader in regional economic development through technology and innovation

Rotarians preserve Jordan’s Cabin in Kootenay Pass

Ed Jordan lived in the cabin up Kootenay Pass from Creston from 1923 to 1942.

Consultant says logging road plan near Balfour is safe, residents disagree

Company plans to re-open road residents say caused 2011 Laird Creek landslide

Trail RCMP urge locals to respect distancing rules

Interior Health has confirmed 433 Covid cases since the pandemic hit earlier this year

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Teachers’ union slams B.C.’s return-to-school plan; says ad with Dr. Henry is ‘unrealistic’

Better ventilation, remote learning options and more teachers needed, Teri Mooring says

Patient wants B.C. to protect legal rights of mentally ill like most provinces

B.C. government recently proposal to amend Mental Health Act, allow youth to be detained for a week after overdose

Three Greens in leadership race to replace former leader Andrew Weaver Sept. 14

Greens won three seats in 2017 and reached an deal giving the NDP a chance to form a minority government

B.C. RCMP still searching for man with Okanagan connection wanted on drug charges

Robert Heltman wanted out of Vancouver of possession of drugs, weapon

Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery

Climate change creating vast new glacial lakes, future flooding risk: research

Many glacial lakes are located in thinly inhabited locales such as Greenland

Feds ‘looking into’ alleged bullying by RCMP employee facing security charges

Cameron Jay Ortis is charged with Security of Information Act violations, breach of trust and a computer-related offence

Salmon Arm pharmacist fined, suspended for involvement in drug sales scheme

Pharmacy owner agrees to $25,000 fine, complete ethics course for health-care professionals

Most Read