The opening day for RED Mountain has been delayed until further notice. Photo: Trail Times.

The opening day for RED Mountain has been delayed until further notice. Photo: Trail Times.

RED Mountain delays ski-hill opening

Date extended to Dec. 31 for residents to purchase ‘Kootenay Locals Only’ card

Mother Nature has left RED Mountain Resort out in the cold, forcing the Rossland ski hill to delay its opening day.

RED announced it would open on Saturday, Dec. 12, however, after a heavy snowfall in mid-November, the weather has been relatively mild and dry since and has left little snow accumulation for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy.

“We’re almost there and the forecast for next week is looking promising,” read a press release. “As soon as there is sufficient snow, we will be ready to open Topping Creek, Silverlode, T-bar, and the Magic Carpet.

“We’ll let you all know as soon as we’re ready to go.”

According to RED’s website, the hill received five centimetres of snow on Wednesday to bring the current alpine snow depth to 55 cm. However, on a promising note, there is precipitation forecast over the next two weeks, with snow at higher elevations expected every day from Dec. 14 to 21.

Despite the delay, there is a silver lining for local skiers who haven’t purchased season passes.

“With the push back of opening day and the extended provincial ministry guidelines regarding restricted travel and to stay local, we thought it only made sense to extend our ‘Kootenay Locals Only’ card deadline to Dec. 31.”

The “Locals Only” Cards gives Kootenay residents the option to buy three, five, or nine full-day lift tickets with no blackout dates, at a substantial savings.

Cards will include your photograph and provide you with direct-to-lift access each day you ski.

The direct-to-lift card allows skiers on the mountain quicker and safer, and allows RED to reduce ticket window congestion.

The Kootenay Locals Only Card can be purchased online at at www.redresort.com/localsonly. All passes can be picked up from guest services.

As of press time, RED’s opening date was still pending. Check redresort.com for more info and pick-up times, and always wear a face covering.

Directional arrows are in place for entry and exit to all buildings, and physical barriers are in place at counter areas. Hand sanitizers are provided upon entry, and increased sanitization procedures are also in place.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Now is the time to double down on collective efforts, Cranbrook doctor says
Next story
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Photo: Village of Montrose
Montrose CAO retiring in the new year

The village will begin recruiting a new head administrator in early 2021

A Dec. 4 B.C. Health Order prohibits the public from attending city council meetings. Photo: Tim Mossholder on Unsplash
Trail announces more COVID restrictions

No persons are permitted to attend city council meetings per a Dec. 4 provincial health order

Red Mountain
RED Mountain delays ski-hill opening

Date extended to Dec. 31 for residents to purchase ‘Kootenay Locals Only’ card

The courthouse in Nelson. Off-duty police officer Allan Young died after an incident on a downtown Nelson street in July. File photo
Still no word on charges in death of police officer Allan Young

Abbotsford off-duty police officer died in Nelson in July

Trail resident writes that he no longer feels safe in the city. Photo: Umit Bulut on Unsplash
Changing dynamics in Trail

Letter to the Editor from David MacKay

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. tourism calls for ‘bridge’ relief to recover from COVID-19

Task force asks province for $95 million emergency fund

The BC SPCA seized 97 animals, including 27 horses, from a farm in Princeton in September 2020. (BC SPCA photo)
Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption

The BC SPCA has gained legal ownership of the animals and is ready to place them in safe homes

soccer
Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach facing sex assault charges

Robert Steven Birarda charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, child luring

BC Ferries is asking people to avoid non-essential travel this holiday season. (News Bulletin file photo)
British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips

BC Ferries supports public health guidance on holiday travel

Dr. James Heilman
Now is the time to double down on collective efforts, Cranbrook doctor says

Even with Christmas upon us, we must not give in to complacency of pandemic fatigue

Lynne Smith and her dog Chester pose in this undated handout photo. Smith has applied for a job at a long-term care facility in Abbotsford, B.C., and says she’ll even clean toilets so she can see her husband. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Lynne Smith *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Woman says she’d clean toilets to work at B.C. care home and see husband

Menno Place is recruiting residents’ families because so many employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team, based out of Vancouver, to Fort St. James Wednesday, Dec. 9, to help deal with 60-plus COVID-19 positive cases in the community of roughly 1,500. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Most Read