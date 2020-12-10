RED Mountain delays ski-hill opening

Mother Nature has left RED Mountain Resort out in the cold, forcing the Rossland ski hill to delay its opening day.

RED announced it would open on Saturday, Dec. 12, however, after a heavy snowfall in mid-November, the weather has been relatively mild and dry since and has left little snow accumulation for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy.

“We’re almost there and the forecast for next week is looking promising,” read a press release. “As soon as there is sufficient snow, we will be ready to open Topping Creek, Silverlode, T-bar, and the Magic Carpet.

“We’ll let you all know as soon as we’re ready to go.”

According to RED’s website, the hill received five centimetres of snow on Wednesday to bring the current alpine snow depth to 55 cm. However, on a promising note, there is precipitation forecast over the next two weeks, with snow at higher elevations expected every day from Dec. 14 to 21.

Despite the delay, there is a silver lining for local skiers who haven’t purchased season passes.

“With the push back of opening day and the extended provincial ministry guidelines regarding restricted travel and to stay local, we thought it only made sense to extend our ‘Kootenay Locals Only’ card deadline to Dec. 31.”

The “Locals Only” Cards gives Kootenay residents the option to buy three, five, or nine full-day lift tickets with no blackout dates, at a substantial savings.

Cards will include your photograph and provide you with direct-to-lift access each day you ski.

The direct-to-lift card allows skiers on the mountain quicker and safer, and allows RED to reduce ticket window congestion.

The Kootenay Locals Only Card can be purchased online at at www.redresort.com/localsonly. All passes can be picked up from guest services.

As of press time, RED’s opening date was still pending. Check redresort.com for more info and pick-up times, and always wear a face covering.

Directional arrows are in place for entry and exit to all buildings, and physical barriers are in place at counter areas. Hand sanitizers are provided upon entry, and increased sanitization procedures are also in place.



