Red Mountain Resort reminds you that it’s closed for the season

Red Mountain Resort is reminding you that its ski hill is closed for the rest of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes as fire crews were forced to rescue a 19-year-old man on April 9 at Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna after he sustained a serious back injury.

There were no ski patrollers around during the incident because the resort had already shutdown on March 16 due to COVID-19.

Red Mountain resort president Don Thompson said its everyone’s responsibility to steer clear of Red Mountain Resort for now.

“It is up to all of us to work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect each other during this pandemic,” said Thompson in a press release.

“The creeks are starting to run and slopes are becoming unstable, hazards are not market and control fencing has been removed. There are no patrol or safety personnel on site… this is not the time to be at the resort. Please think and act responsibly.”

Red Mountain Resort officially closed on March 16.

