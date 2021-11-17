RED Mt. Ski Patrol forms society to help communities thrive

RED Mt. Ski Patrol Society representatives Duncan Browning and Jim Markin donated $700 from a society garage sale to Marylynn Rakuson of the United Church Food Bank. Photo: submitted RED Mt. Ski Patrol Society representatives Duncan Browning and Jim Markin donated $700 from a society garage sale to Marylynn Rakuson of the Trail United Church Food Bank. Photo: submitted

The RED Mountain Ski Patrol (RMSP) broke new ground in forming a society intent on supporting the community.

The RMSP has a long and rich history of making RED runs safe, patrolling backcountry, and delivering assistance and aid to skiers in distress. Now, the patrol is branching out and bringing support to the Greater Trail community at large.

“We formed the society to help out community initiatives such as this one,” said RMSPS organizer Marty Cancilla. “The idea started with a fundraiser to help out one of our team whose partner had cancer, and branched out to the idea of ongoing fundraising to help other local causes.”

This past winter the society raised funds for the Rossland Foodbank with its first photo race.

The family-fun race will become an annual fixture and fundraising event for the winter.

The RMSPS is also in the process of building its own website to preserve the ski culture, remember the Ski Patrol’s rich history, and honour those who have gone before, the RED patrol alumni.

“We just had our first AGM and our founding board of directors will be moving into our second year with a really solid start and positive attitude,” added Cancilla.

“Also, if anyone has been involved with RED Patrol in the past and have old photos or stories drop us a line.”

To support the society, people can also get their own RMSPS hats. To purchase, contribute or just stay posted on upcoming events, visit the RED Mountain Ski Patrol Society on facebook or email redmountainskipatrol@gmail.com.

Read: Mindfulness feels like fresh tracks on a ‘Pow’ day



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Rosslandskiing