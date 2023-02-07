Regional townhalls coming up for Genelle, Fruitvale

A town hall meeting is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Genelle hall. Photo: Waymarking.com

Inner workings of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) and how the proposed 2023 budget and five-year financial plan affects taxpayers, will be up for discussion at town hall meetings planned throughout the area in the coming weeks.

The first one in the east end will go Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Genelle Community Hall.

This town hall will give people living in Area B/Lower Columbia-Old Glory the chance to hear from Area B Director Linda Worley and administrative staff.

Next is a town hall for residents living in Area A. The meeting is slated for Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m. in Fruitvale Memorial Hall.

“Our directors and staff will present information about your local government and its programs, services and projects,” the regional district explains. “This is an opportunity to learn about how the RDKB operates and what your tax dollars fund. We want your input.”

For those unable to attend in-person, feedback and questions can be submitted through “Join the Conversation” at rdkb.com.

As well, presentations and polling results will be posted on the RDKB website after each town hall meeting has been held. A final town hall meeting report will be posted once the whole process wraps up in early spring.

Kootenay Boundary Regional District