More photos will be in Tuesday’s Trail Times edition. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Remembrance Day in Trail

A few hundred gathered at the Trail Cenotaph for the Nov. 11 observation

In Flanders Fields

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

**

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

**

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

**

~ Written by John McCrae

