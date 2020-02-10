Bruce Aylward, Executive Director for Outbreaks and Health Emergencies of the World Health Organization, WHO, speaks during a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, July 7, 2016. The World Health Organization says a renowned Canadian epidemiologist will lead an international team of experts in the study of China’s novel coronavirus outbreak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Keystone

Renowned Canadian epidemiologist to lead coronavirus study team: WHO

Bruce Aylward directed WHO’s 2,000-person response to the West Africa Ebola outbreak

Renowned Canadian epidemiologist Bruce Aylward will be leading a team of World Health Organization experts in China to study the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Aylward arrived in China today to lay the groundwork for the larger international team tasked with learning more about the virus and China’s public health response to it.

Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO’s health emergencies program, says the team’s mission will be to learn what investigations into the virus have already been carried out in China and to understand what has been one of the largest public health responses in history.

But first, Ryan says Aylward and his team will be looking to the origin of the virus and the severity of the disease.

Aylward is a veteran of past infectious disease outbreaks, having directed WHO’s 2,000-person response to the West Africa Ebola outbreak.

He joined WHO in 1992, and worked in the Middle East, Western Pacific, Europe, North Africa and Central and Southeast Asia in the field of immunization and communicable disease control; he has been responsible for a major overhaul of the way WHO responds to health emergencies.

In China, Aylward and his team of about 10 experts will collaborate with Chinese scientists and public health officials to decide which parts of the country to visit, and which unanswered questions to tackle first.

“We want to learn more about the virus, to learn more about the investigations that have been carried out by Chinese scientists and epidemiologists, to understand the nature of the public health response — which reaches right from the lowest level of the community right the way through the system to the top,” Ryan said.

As of Monday morning, there were 40,554 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the vast majority of which are in China, and 910 deaths.

READ MORE: Canadian coronavirus evacuee describes life under quarantine at CFB Trenton

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP arrest Kamloops arson suspect in Grand Forks

Just Posted

RCMP arrest Kamloops arson suspect in Grand Forks

Suspect also wanted Canada-wide for parole violations

Slocan Park scratch ‘n win nets man $100,000

“I started shaking and almost dropped to my knees”

As the coronavirus spreads, a Nelson man waits to return to China

Marc Savard left Wuhan just as the outbreak began, and now he can’t go back

Dividing the Kootenays vexed early bureaucrats

Places Names: Kootenay(s)

Woman found dead at scene of Trail car accident

The regional fire station received the report of a car accident at 9:15 a.m., Feb. 7

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline proposed for northern B.C.

Interior Health rolling out take-home fentanyl detecting test strips for drugs

In Penticton, the strips will be available from the SOWINS mobile drug testing

Canadian consumer, business insolvency filings grew by 9% in 2019: report

More than 97 per cent of insolvency filings were by consumers

China won’t release ‘two Michaels’ in return for coronavirus help: experts

Global Affairs Canada said it had shipped about 16 tonnes of personal protective equipment to China,

Canadian coronavirus evacuee describes life under quarantine at CFB Trenton

About 11 million people are currently under quarantine in Wuhan

UPDATE: Second Canadian plane bringing Wuhan evacuees home, foreign minister says

There are 236 Canadians hoping to board the plane

Woman sues Salmon Arm store after fall causes emergency C-section

Lawsuit launched against Mark’s Work Wearhouse Ltd. and Piccadilly Place Mall Inc.

Escort recounts frightening story in Okanagan Sagmoen trial

Woman says she was hit by a quad so hard it flipped her over it

Pipeline protesters in court after RCMP enforce court injunction in northern B.C.

A next court appearance has been set for April 21

Most Read