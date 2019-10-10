Rossland’s 80-year-old arena will be back in service this fall — but for how long? File photo.

Repairs made to Rossland arena

Costly decision still needed on long-term repairs

It’s a short-term patch job, but work on the Rossland Arena’s ice-making equipment means ice sports will continue in the city this winter.

Crews were busy making new ice in the main rink the last two weeks, after repairs were completed to the ice-making system.

“The arena ice will be ready this week,” says Darrin Albo, the City of Rossland’s operations manager. “Now we’re just building the ice so it’s up and running.”

The future of the arena was put in doubt in March, when the brine circulation system began leaking, forcing the early shutdown of the ice-making system for the curling club.

SEE: After ice-making failure, future of Rossland arena up for debate

There was no danger to the public from the brine leak, but the city faced a costly decision — to temporarily repair the cooling system, or do a complete and expensive replacement job.

The difference was spending $20,000 to $30,000 for a temporary fix, or $350,000 for the compete overall.

Council opted for the former, and struck a public committee to explore long-term options for the 80-year-old facility.

SEE: Rossland council split on arena fix

“The elbow on the end of the brine system had corroded so much it was leaking, so with a council resolution we just replaced that one piece,” says Albo. “That will get us through until this year, when we will need to make some decisions.”

The repairs ended up costing about $22,000 in total, as it required workers to pull apart the chiller, clean and flush the ammonia tubes, clean and rebuild the compressors, and do other associated maintenance work to ensure there were no other unpleasant surprises hiding in the system.

“It required a lot of work… we also do a major and minor rebuild on every compressor every year,” says Albo. “So that invoice includes the rebuilding of the compressors as well.”

The system was turned on again at the end of September, and seemed to be working well.

Albo says they’re confident the system will last for the duration of the season, but they’ll be keeping close watch.

“We’re doing additional testing of the brine system, to ensure that if one of the tubes was to start generating a minor leak, we would pick it up right away,” he says.

“For a chiller that’s 20 years old, everyone, including the engineer and refrigeration mechanic, is happy to get another year out of it.”

Ice-making for the curling-rink side of the arena is underway and that facility should be ready in a week or two.

Previous story
Free mental health first aid course for veterans, RCMP coming to Cranbrook

Just Posted

Repairs made to Rossland arena

Costly decision still needed on long-term repairs

Teck already funding work south of border

Letter to the Editor from Kris McCaig,Teck American

South Okanagan-West Kootenay candidates tested by student body

Student Vote is Oct. 18

Police report from Trail and Greater District

Impaired driving, curfew breach, and more

South Okanagan-West Kootenay Conservative candidate talks infrastructure funding

The Trail Times asked all six candidates the same question

VIDEO: NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise before last debate

Liberals promised 2015 would be the last election run under the traditional first-past-the-post electoral system

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Free mental health first aid course for veterans, RCMP coming to Cranbrook

The course is offered to medically released veterans, RCMP, family members, friends and colleagues.

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Only 10% of young Canadians picture a woman when they think of a CEO: survey

Few of those surveyed used the same descriptions for women as they did for leaders

Canucks crush L.A. Kings 8-2 for first win of season

Vancouver cruises in Horvat’s first game as captain

Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

Most Read