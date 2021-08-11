Report of raw sewage dumped into the Columbia River near Trail

Divers in the Columbia River near Rock Island when overage from the Glenmerry pump house spilled sewage into the river in July of 2012. Photo: File

A report from the State of Washington shows the incident happened at the Glenmerry pump on Sunday

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Seattle, 100 m3 — or 26,400 gallons — of raw sewage was dumped into the Columbia River on Sunday around noon.

The Department of Ecology report, from the State of Washington, notes the raw sewage spilled into the river from the Glenmerry pump station.

Within the report it is written, ” … the Columbia River has a high volume of water due to the influx of water from the opening of a couple of dams upstream.”

The British Columbia Environmental Emergency Program, the arm of government responsible to alert downstream water users, notified the Americans of the spill on Aug. 9 at 5 p.m.

The U.S. report also notes the B.C. emergency program acknowledged “the lateness of the notification.”

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) owns the Columbia Pollution Control Center (CPCC), which is located above Highway 3B in Trail. The Glenmerry pump house carries liquid waste to the CPCC, which is a primary level sewage treatment plant that provides regional wastewater treatment and disposal for approximately 14,000 people residing in the municipalities of Trail, Rossland and Warfield, as well as Oasis and Rivervale. Each of these areas retains the responsibility for wastewater collection at the local level.

