Report of raw sewage dumped into the Columbia River near Trail

A report from the State of Washington shows the incident happened at the Glenmerry pump on Sunday

Divers in the Columbia River near Rock Island when overage from the Glenmerry pump house spilled sewage into the river in July of 2012. Photo: File

Divers in the Columbia River near Rock Island when overage from the Glenmerry pump house spilled sewage into the river in July of 2012. Photo: File

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Seattle, 100 m3 — or 26,400 gallons — of raw sewage was dumped into the Columbia River on Sunday around noon.

The Department of Ecology report, from the State of Washington, notes the raw sewage spilled into the river from the Glenmerry pump station.

Within the report it is written, ” … the Columbia River has a high volume of water due to the influx of water from the opening of a couple of dams upstream.”

The British Columbia Environmental Emergency Program, the arm of government responsible to alert downstream water users, notified the Americans of the spill on Aug. 9 at 5 p.m.

The U.S. report also notes the B.C. emergency program acknowledged “the lateness of the notification.”

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) owns the Columbia Pollution Control Center (CPCC), which is located above Highway 3B in Trail. The Glenmerry pump house carries liquid waste to the CPCC, which is a primary level sewage treatment plant that provides regional wastewater treatment and disposal for approximately 14,000 people residing in the municipalities of Trail, Rossland and Warfield, as well as Oasis and Rivervale. Each of these areas retains the responsibility for wastewater collection at the local level.

More to come …

Previous: A river runs through it …


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailKootenay Boundary Regional District

Previous story
Canada working on a COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel
Next story
Troubling trend of drones buzzing B.C. marine mammals leads to DFO warning

Just Posted

A Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant will be coming to the empty lot on Victoria Street where the Union Hotel once stood. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Dairy Queen coming to downtown Trail

Dr. Nicholas Sparrow with the Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association (KERPA) vehicle. Photo: KERPA
Kootenay emergency response organization awarded first special operations accreditation in Canada

Divers in the Columbia River near Rock Island when overage from the Glenmerry pump house spilled sewage into the river in July of 2012. Photo: File
Report of raw sewage dumped into the Columbia River near Trail

Defenceman Carson Golder makes a slick move around his counterpart at the Smoke Eaters ID Camp last weekend at the Trail Memorial Centre. Photo: Jim Bailey Defenceman Carson Golder makes a slick move around his counterpart at the Smoke Eaters ID Camp last weekend at the Trail Memorial Centre. Photo: Jim Bailey
Smoke Eaters ID young talent in return to Cominco ice