Restrictions on B.C. gyms, food and liquor services extended; details expected Tuesday

Province has not provided details on how long the restrictions will now last

The province said that restrictions imposed last month on B.C.’s fitness facilities, food and liquor establishments, events and gatherings will be extended.

Media first noted the change when updated orders with no expiration date were posted to the provincial government’s website. There does not appear to be any other change made to the orders as of Monday (Jan. 17).

Many of the orders, including the shuttering of gyms and bars were scheduled to end at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

In a note provided with the daily COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the province stated that the orders would be extended but did not say for how long. More infomation is expected to be revealed Tuesday at a briefing with provincial health officials.

In response to questions about the extended restrictions, the health ministry provided a statement: “The previous December 22nd orders had end dates of 12:01 am, Tuesday, January 18. Dr. Henry will be providing an update on the new orders on Tuesday, January 18 – this updated order was made to ensure the order remained in place until Dr. Henry spoke about them on Tuesday.”

